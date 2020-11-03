 

TransEnterix to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC) announced today that Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference. The virtual presentation is scheduled to take place at 4:00 pm Eastern Time, Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://ir.transenterix.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About TransEnterix

At TransEnterix, Inc., we are digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery (MIS) through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. Digitizing the interface enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and allows us to address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings in surgery. The system features the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System brings the benefits of Digital Laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. Learn more about Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: https://Senhance.com/. Now available for sale in the US, the EU, Japan, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, please visit: https://www.transenterix.com/indications-for-use/.



