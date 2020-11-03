TransEnterix to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC) announced today that Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference. The virtual presentation is scheduled to take place at 4:00 pm Eastern Time, Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://ir.transenterix.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.