DGAP-Ad-hoc: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Profit Warning Viscom AG: Adjustment of annual forecast for the 2020 financial year 03-Nov-2020 / 13:02 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hanover, 3rd November 2020 - The effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the business activity of Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867), especially in the automotive sector, have resulted in the Executive Board adjusting the annual forecast last confirmed in Viscom AG's consolidated interim report. Viscom AG now expects consolidated revenue of between € 59 million and € 65 million for the 2020 financial year (previous forecast: € 65 million to € 80 million). The EBIT-Margin for the 2020 financial year is likely to be between -11.9 % and -7.7 % (previous forecast: between -7.7 % and +2.5 %), with EBIT of between € -7.0 million and € -5.0 million (previous forecast: between € -5.0 million and € +2.0 million). The economic disruption caused by the pandemic is severely affecting the ability to make predictions and is thus resulting in considerable forecast uncertainty.

