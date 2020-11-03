 

Rockwell Automation Unveils New Capabilities in FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, Powered by PTC, to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) today announced a set of new capabilities for FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC to simplify, scale, and accelerate digital transformation for industrial organizations. This news follows the recent announcement that the two companies are extending and expanding the scope of their strategic alliance following strong market momentum and widespread industry recognition of InnovationSuite. Since its original launch in 2018, InnovationSuite has successfully delivered a range of high-value solutions for the world’s largest automotive, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals companies across 21 countries.

“The need for digital transformation has increased significantly as our customers accelerate innovation, maximize workforce productivity, and optimize operations,” said Arvind Rao, director of product management at Rockwell Automation. “These new capabilities combined with our industry-leading partner ecosystem helps us extend our technology and solutions leadership, meeting our customers’ needs for simplicity, scale, and domain expertise.”

FactoryTalk InnovationSuite is the industry’s first comprehensive digital transformation software suite that offers fully integrated industrial internet of things (IIoT), edge-to-cloud analytics, manufacturing execution system (MES), and augmented reality (AR) capabilities – required for the connected enterprise. InnovationSuite makes it simple to rapidly develop, operationalize, and ultimately scale innovative solutions to operations globally.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with the Rockwell Automation team on the next generation of our InnovationSuite offering,” said Don Busiek, senior vice president, strategic alliances, PTC. “As we help organizations realign their digital transformation goals to combat the current macroeconomic environment, we are confident that InnovationSuite offers the most comprehensive and effective way to optimize their people, products, and processes – empowering manufacturers to embrace their new normal.”

New enhancements to InnovationSuite were designed to help customers across a range of digital transformation priorities, including:

Accelerating IT/OT Integration

The recently announced FactoryTalk Edge Gateway enhances the fidelity of operational technology (OT) data with rich contextualization using the Rockwell Automation unique FactoryTalk Smart Object capability, and packages it to a configurable data model that can be mapped to upstream information technology (IT) applications to glean enterprise insights. The company recently expanded its relationship with Microsoft to accelerate digital agility from edge to cloud by integrating this trusted, unified data model with PTC’s ThingWorx IIoT Solutions Platform and Microsoft Azure IoT Hub. With the acquisition of ASEM by Rockwell Automation, customers have access to a broader portfolio of industrial edge hardware and software options.

