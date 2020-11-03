Wayfair Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Total net revenue increased $1.5 billion to $3.8 billion, up 66.5% year over year

U.S. net revenue increased $1.3 billion, up 66.5% year over year

International net revenue increased $225.9 million, up 66.7% year over year. International segment Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth was 63.9%

Gross profit was $1.1 billion or 29.9% of total net revenue

Net income was $173.2 million

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin were $371.1 million and 9.7%, respectively, of total net revenue

Diluted earnings per share was $1.67

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share was $2.30

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow was $255.0 million

Cash, cash equivalents, and short- and long-term investments totaled $2.6 billion

“In the midst of continued uncertainty about the economy and the pandemic, Wayfair delivered another quarter of strong operating and financial results in Q3. Category momentum is vibrant, demand is moving online at an accelerated pace, and we expect the home to be even more important than usual when it comes to celebrating the holidays this year,” said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair. “Our long-term mindset and strategic investments in merchandising, selection, service and delivery both in North America and in Europe are translating to share gains, sustained profitability, and positive free cash flow generation. While today’s unique environment has accentuated these trends, we are confident that there is a long runway for continued strong profitable growth ahead for Wayfair -- well beyond when the current circumstances have passed.”

Other Third Quarter Highlights

The number of active customers in our Direct Retail business reached 28.8 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 50.9% year over year

LTM net revenue per active customer was $451 as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 0.4% year over year

Orders per customer, measured as LTM orders divided by active customers, was 1.94 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1.85 for the third quarter of 2019

Repeat customers placed 71.9% of total orders in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 67.3% in the third quarter of 2019

Repeat customers placed 11.3 million orders in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 84.4% year over year

Orders delivered in the third quarter of 2020 were 15.8 million, an increase of 72.8% year over year

Average order value was $243 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $252 for the third quarter of 2019

In the third quarter of 2020, 60.0% of total orders delivered for our Direct Retail business were placed via a mobile device, compared to 53.8% in the third quarter of 2019

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 18 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

Wayfair generated $13.0 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 16,700 people.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our investment plans and anticipated returns on those investments, our future customer growth, our future results of operations and financial position, available liquidity and access to financing sources, our business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, consumer activity and behaviors, e-commerce adoption trends, developments in our technology and systems and anticipated results of those developments and the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and our response to it, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate, although we believe that we have been reasonable in our expectations and assumptions. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. Investors are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

A list and description of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause or contribute to differences in our results can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our Unaudited Consolidated and Condensed Financial Statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total net revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin"), Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share and Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in this earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation and related taxes, interest (expense), net, other (expense) income, net, (benefit) provision for income taxes, net, non-recurring items, and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. We have included Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in this earnings release because they are key measures used by our management and our board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis as these costs may vary independent of business performance. We do not consider equity-based compensation and related taxes to be indicative of our core operating performance, however investors should understand that equity-based compensation will be a significant recurring expense in our business and is an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and site and software development costs. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important indicator of our business performance, as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as GAAP net income (loss) plus equity-based compensation and related taxes, (benefit) provision for income taxes, net, non-recurring items, other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, and, if dilutive, interest expense associated with convertible debt instruments under the if-converted method divided by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share. We believe that these adjustments to our non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provides a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating the current period local currency net revenue by the currency exchange rates used to translate the financial statements in the comparable prior-year period. We believe Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth is an important indicator of our business performance, as it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating trends in our operating results in the same manner as our management.

We calculate forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in forward-looking GAAP net income (loss). We do not attempt to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance to forward looking GAAP net income (loss) because forecasting the timing or amount of items that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company’s control is inherently uncertain and unavailable without unreasonable efforts. Further, we believe that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance.

These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools. We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for each of the periods indicated:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 173,166 $ (272,035 ) $ 161,178 $ (654,362 ) Depreciation and amortization 72,575 50,250 208,532 134,172 Equity-based compensation and related taxes 76,683 65,275 211,376 173,963 Interest expense, net 36,315 14,432 87,472 33,922 Other expense (income), net 13,584 (2,182 ) 10,720 (5,582 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes, net (1,211 ) 76 414 1,502 Other (1) — — 3,956 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 371,112 $ (144,184 ) $ 683,648 $ (316,385 ) Net revenue $ 3,839,570 $ 2,305,487 $ 10,474,305 $ 6,593,567 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9.7 % (6.3 )% 6.5 % (4.8 )%

(1) The Company recorded $4.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 in selling, operations, technology, general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated and Condensed Statements of Operations related to severance costs associated with February 2020 workforce reductions.

The following table presents Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our segments, and the reconciliation of net income (loss) to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the preceding table:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Segment Adjusted EBITDA U.S. $ 377,007 $ (62,878 ) $ 766,486 $ (91,002 ) International (5,895 ) (81,306 ) (82,838 ) (225,383 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 371,112 $ (144,184 ) $ 683,648 $ (316,385 )

A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP diluted net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, is as follows:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Numerator: Net income (loss) $ 173,166 $ (272,035 ) $ 161,178 $ (654,362 ) Effect of dilutive securities: Interest expense associated with convertible debt instruments 9,136 — — — Numerator for diluted EPS - net income (loss) available to common stockholders after the effect of dilutive securities 182,302 (272,035 ) 161,178 (654,362 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss) Interest expense associated with convertible debt instruments 19,919 — 10,819 — Equity-based compensation and related taxes 76,683 65,275 211,376 173,963 (Benefit) provision for income taxes, net (1,211 ) 76 414 1,502 Other — — 3,956 — Numerator for Non-GAAP Diluted EPS - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 277,693 $ (206,684 ) $ 387,743 $ (478,897 ) Denominator: Denominator for basic EPS - weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding 95,373 92,540 94,767 91,820 Effect of dilutive securities: Employee stock options 24 — 32 — Restricted stock units 4,123 — 3,222 — Convertible debt instruments 9,680 — — — Dilutive potential common shares 13,827 — 3,254 — Denominator for diluted EPS - adjusted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding after the effect of dilutive securities 109,200 92,540 98,021 91,820 Non-GAAP adjustments to effect of dilutive securities: Employee stock options — — — — Restricted stock units — — — — Convertible debt instruments 11,330 — 4,740 — Denominator for Non-GAAP Diluted EPS - non-GAAP adjusted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding after the effect of dilutive securities 120,530 92,540 102,761 91,820 Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Share, Diluted $ 2.30 $ (2.23 ) $ 3.77 $ (5.22 )

The following table presents net revenues attributable to our reportable segments for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) U.S. net revenue $ 3,274,872 $ 1,966,654 $ 8,901,559 $ 5,624,870 International net revenue 564,698 338,833 1,572,746 968,697 Total net revenue $ 3,839,570 $ 2,305,487 $ 10,474,305 $ 6,593,567

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Free Cash Flow for each of the periods indicated:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 331,027 $ (76,441 ) $ 1,209,988 $ (160,523 ) Purchase of property and equipment (41,493 ) (68,628 ) (146,303 ) (183,968 ) Site and software development costs (34,506 ) (35,831 ) (109,678 ) (94,697 ) Free Cash Flow $ 255,028 $ (180,900 ) $ 954,007 $ (439,188 )

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer and Average Order Value) Direct Retail Financial and Operating Metrics: Direct Retail Net Revenue (1) $ 3,827,265 $ 2,299,680 $ 10,444,083 $ 6,562,620 Active Customers 28,783 19,071 28,783 19,071 LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer $ 451 $ 449 $ 451 $ 449 Orders Delivered 15,758 9,121 44,526 26,446 Average Order Value $ 243 $ 252 $ 235 $ 248 Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted EBITDA $ 371,112 $ (144,184 ) $ 683,648 $ (316,385 ) Free Cash Flow $ 255,028 $ (180,900 ) $ 954,007 $ (439,188 )

(1) Direct Retail net revenue is calculated by taking consolidated net revenue and excluding U.S. net revenue derived from the websites operated by our retail partners and our media solutions business, which accounted for $12.3 million and $30.2 million of net revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and $5.8 million and $30.9 million of net revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

WAYFAIR INC. CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Assets: Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,442,939 $ 582,753 Short-term investments 113,985 404,252 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $26,884 and $22,774 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 109,652 99,720 Inventories 54,241 61,692 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 322,649 228,721 Total current assets 3,043,466 1,377,138 Operating lease right-of-use assets 802,369 763,400 Property and equipment, net 682,057 624,544 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 17,605 18,809 Long-term investments — 155,690 Other noncurrent assets 12,943 13,467 Total assets $ 4,558,440 $ 2,953,048 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit: Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,236,895 $ 908,097 Accrued expenses 328,694 298,918 Unearned revenue 318,175 167,641 Other current liabilities 333,589 236,863 Total current liabilities 2,217,353 1,611,519 Long-term debt 2,862,135 1,456,195 Operating lease liabilities 867,711 822,602 Other liabilities 70,827 6,940 Total liabilities 6,018,026 3,897,256 Stockholders’ deficit: Undesignated preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share: 10,000,000 shares authorized and none issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 68,959,957 and 66,642,611 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 69 67 Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share: 164,000,000 shares authorized, 26,636,721 and 26,957,815 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 27 27 Additional paid-in capital 452,111 1,122,548 Accumulated deficit (1,909,768 ) (2,065,423 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,025 ) (1,427 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (1,459,586 ) (944,208 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 4,558,440 $ 2,953,048

WAYFAIR INC. CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Net revenue $ 3,839,570 $ 2,305,487 $ 10,474,305 $ 6,593,567 Cost of goods sold (1) 2,692,142 1,765,566 7,426,724 5,023,590 Gross profit 1,147,428 539,921 3,047,581 1,569,977 Operating expenses: Customer service and merchant fees (1) 139,589 91,255 372,825 256,230 Advertising 344,025 281,846 1,037,562 784,981 Selling, operations, technology, general and administrative (1) 441,960 426,529 1,377,410 1,153,286 Total operating expenses 925,574 799,630 2,787,797 2,194,497 Income (loss) from operations 221,854 (259,709 ) 259,784 (624,520 ) Interest (expense), net (36,315 ) (14,432 ) (87,472 ) (33,922 ) Other (expense) income, net (13,584 ) 2,182 (10,720 ) 5,582 Income (loss) before income taxes 171,955 (271,959 ) 161,592 (652,860 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes, net (1,211 ) 76 414 1,502 Net income (loss) $ 173,166 $ (272,035 ) $ 161,178 $ (654,362 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.82 $ (2.94 ) $ 1.70 $ (7.13 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.67 $ (2.94 ) $ 1.64 $ (7.13 ) Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding used in computing per share amounts: Basic 95,373 92,540 94,767 91,820 Diluted 109,200 92,540 98,021 91,820

(1) Includes equity-based compensation and related taxes as follows: Cost of goods sold $ 2,845 $ 1,450 $ 6,926 $ 3,759 Customer service and merchant fees 4,477 2,374 10,909 6,619 Selling, operations, technology, general and administrative 69,361 61,451 193,541 163,585 $ 76,683 $ 65,275 $ 211,376 $ 173,963

WAYFAIR INC. CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 161,178 $ (654,362 ) Adjustments used to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 208,532 134,172 Equity-based compensation 197,199 162,014 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible notes 78,225 40,737 Other non-cash adjustments 12,065 (1,659 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (14,891 ) (25,309 ) Inventories 7,602 (22,716 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (93,055 ) (29,648 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 356,215 215,786 Unearned revenue and other liabilities 296,306 22,382 Other assets 612 (1,920 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,209,988 (160,523 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short- and long-term investments (19,994 ) — Sale and maturities of short- and long-term investments 466,310 115,468 Purchase of property and equipment (146,303 ) (183,968 ) Site and software development costs (109,678 ) (94,697 ) Other investing activities, net (124 ) (15,977 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 190,211 (179,174 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 200,000 — Repayment of borrowings (200,000 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs 2,027,758 935,146 Premiums paid for capped call confirmations (255,024 ) (145,728 ) Payments to extinguish convertible debt (1,040,349 ) — Repurchase of common stock (280,236 ) — Other financing activities, net 380 (2,211 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 452,529 787,207 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7,458 (1,586 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,860,186 445,924 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 582,753 849,461 End of period $ 2,442,939 $ 1,295,385

