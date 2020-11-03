CoreLogic Board Conducting Thorough Strategic Review; Focused on Maximizing Shareholder Value

CoreLogic’s highly experienced Board is committed to acting in the best interests of all CoreLogic shareholders. The Board is open to all paths to create value and is focused on reviewing strategic alternatives. The Board’s willingness to engage with third parties has already resulted in interest at levels far in excess of Senator/Cannae’s lowball $66 per share proposal. The Board is willing to engage with all credible potential buyers expressing interest at an appropriate price level.

While our Board is working hard to create value, including engaging with third parties on a potential sale, Senator/Cannae are pursuing a misinformation campaign aimed at distracting our shareholders and destroying value. First, they urged that CoreLogic shareholders support a $66 per share proposal while attempting to undermine the Company’s value with a stream of mischaracterizations and false statements. Now, they are trying to undermine the Board’s strategic review, advocating a rushed process, and pushing nominees who were hand-picked in support of a platform that $66 per share is the right price for CoreLogic -- and that an agreement to be acquired with a go-shop at that price would lead to value maximization. All members of the CoreLogic Board will be up for election at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting and expect to be held accountable to shareholders for the way they conduct the strategic review.

The CoreLogic Board is in the best position to evaluate strategic alternatives. The Board is composed of 12 highly qualified industry leaders with deep expertise that is aligned with CoreLogic’s business -- including in real estate and technology, finance and M&A, private equity and investing, and experience as CEO, CFO or COO of a public company. Of our 12 directors, 11 are independent, including four new independent directors who have been recently added.

Our Board members have track records of successfully evaluating and executing on over $30 billion of public company M&A transactions. Specifically, this includes:

Paul F. Folino has extensive mergers and acquisitions experience, having overseen over $11 billion of transformative transactions – as evidenced by the recent $9.9 billion sale of Microsemi to Microchip Technology.

David Walker oversaw Paradyne Networks’ sale to Zhone Technologies.

John C. Dorman has extensive mergers and acquisitions and valuation experience, having overseen more than $2.6 billion of mergers and acquisitions transactions, including Online Resources’ sale to ACI Worldwide, Digital Insight Corp’s $1.3 billion sale to Intuit, Digital Insight Corp’s acquisition of nFront and the sale of Zantaz, Inc. to Autonomy PLC.

Douglas C. Curling’s relevant mergers and acquisitions and valuation experience includes ChoicePoint Inc.’s $4.0 billion sale to Reed Elsevier.

Frank D. Martell has lead more than 30 acquisitions and divestitures since joining CoreLogic, including most recently the acquisition of Symbility Solutions, Inc.

Vikrant Raina has led many mergers and acquisitions and is known as one of the leading investors in the industry through his role at BV Investment Partners, including at Reimagine Holdings Group, Risk International and Franco Signor.

Jaynie Miller Studenmund has extensive mergers and acquisitions and valuation experience. As a director, she has overseen Pacific Premier Bancorp’s nearly $1 billion acquisition of Opus Bank, LifeLock’s $2.1 billion sale to Symantec, Pinnacle Entertainment’s $5.6 billion sale to Penn National Gaming and aQuantive’s $5.2 billion sale to Microsoft.

In stark contrast, Senator/Cannae’s hand-picked nominees lack the breadth and depth of experience that CoreLogic’s current directors possess and is necessary to provide effective oversight of CoreLogic’s review of strategic alternatives. The majority of the Senator/Cannae nominees lacks both public company C-suite experience, and all of them lack operating experience in any relevant industries such as real estate, insurance and data analytics. Importantly, these conflicted nominees lack credibility given their nomination in support of a woefully inadequate proposal of $66 per share and thus cannot be trusted to maximize value for shareholders.