 

Cubic Executive Named to Top 50 Chief Diversity Officers List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 13:02  |  41   |   |   

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer Grace Lee was named among the 2020 Top 50 Chief Diversity Officers by the National Diversity Council. Since joining Cubic in 2018, Lee has fostered a diverse and inclusive work environment by creating and implementing a global diversity and inclusion (D&I) strategy. Her D&I strategy helps drive innovation within the organization and continues to position Cubic as a technology-driven, marketing-leading company. Lee’s framework currently serves as the guiding principles for recruiting diverse talent, expanding unconscious bias education, engaging an inclusive workforce, strengthening community outreach and supporting supplier diversity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005201/en/

Grace Lee, Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer, Cubic Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

Grace Lee, Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer, Cubic Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

The National Diversity Council seeks leaders whose exemplary work provides a model for utilizing best practices, leading organizational change and making outstanding contributions to D&I. The Top 50 Chief Diversity Officers award recognizes the efforts of officers who have the leadership and counsel to maintain and further D&I initiatives.

“Grace is a dynamic human resources practitioner and a forward-thinking diversity leader that has strengthened the diverse communities within our organization,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Cubic Corporation. “She has also created an inclusive culture that embodies our core values while serving as a champion for our employees.”

In addition to overseeing the development and advancement of Cubic’s diversity and inclusion strategy, Lee is responsible for the strategic leadership of global human resources, including talent acquisition; organizational learning and development; talent management; total rewards; and HR systems.

“The National Diversity Council is an esteemed organization that fosters diversity through valuable partnerships, advocacy and education,” said Grace Lee, chief human resources and diversity officer, Cubic Corporation. “I am honored to be recognized by the organization as one of the top 50 chief diversity officers of 2020.”

The National Diversity Council will host the 2020 National Diversity and Leadership Conference virtually, November 4-5 where the top 50 chief diversity officers will be celebrated.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

Cubic Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cubic Executive Named to Top 50 Chief Diversity Officers List Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer Grace Lee was named among the 2020 Top 50 Chief Diversity Officers by the National Diversity Council. Since joining Cubic in 2018, Lee …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
Medical Customers Across the Globe Adopt Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer
Eutelsat Successfully Launches Sat.tv, Its Enhanced Electronic Program Guide for Free-to-air ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Jumia Opens Logistics Service to Third Parties
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Cubic and Sqills Continue Modernization Efforts for Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail
30.10.20
Nuvotronics to Expand Manufacturing Facility
30.10.20
Cubic, CTA and Pace Launch Ventra Card on iPhone and Apple Watch
28.10.20
Cubic Advances SLATE LVC Core Enabling Technologies for Naval Air Systems Command
26.10.20
Cubic Appoints David A. Whelan as Senior Vice President and Chief Scientist
16.10.20
Cubic Wins Contract to Supply F-35 P5 Ground Subsystem for UK Ministry of Defence Training
12.10.20
Cubic Selected to Develop Protected Communications Solution for Army Unmanned Systems