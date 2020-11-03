 

HOOKIPA Pharma To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this earnings release. Until otherwise noted, the Company will only conduct an earnings conference call in conjunction with its fourth quarter earnings releases.

About HOOKIPA
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that reprograms the body’s immune system.

HOOKIPA’s proprietary arenavirus-based technologies, non-replicating (VaxWave) and replicating (TheraT), induce robust antigen-specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA’s viral vectors target antigen presenting cells in vivo to activate the immune system. Both technologies enable repeat administration to augment and refresh immune responses. As a monotherapy, our replicating arenavirus technology has the potential to induce CD8+ T cell response levels previously not achieved by other immuno-therapy approaches.

HOOKIPA’s non-replicating prophylactic Cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients awaiting kidney transplantation. To expand its infectious disease portfolio, HOOKIPA entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to research arenavirus-based functional cures for HIV and chronic Hepatitis B infections.

In addition, HOOKIPA is building a proprietary immuno-oncology pipeline by targeting virally mediated cancer antigens, self-antigens and next-generation antigens. The lead replicating arenavirus oncology product candidates, HB-201 and HB-202, are in development for the treatment of Human Papilloma Virus 16-positive cancers in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com.

Media Investors
Nina Waibel Matt Beck
Senior Director - Communications Executive Director - Investor Relations
nina.waibel@hookipapharma.com matthew.beck@hookipapharma.com
   
Media enquiries  
Instinctif Partners  
hookipa@instinctif.com  
+44 (0)20 7457 2020  

So-Young International (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HOOKIPA Pharma To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020 NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that it will release …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
Dante Labs Launching COVID-19 Testing in Europe Utilizing Fluidigm Pathogen Detection Kit on ...
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Extension of Suspension of Voyages
Nouveau Monde Selected by Canadian and Quebec Governments as Key Partner for the Electrification of ...
ValOre Initiates Multi-faceted Optimization Testwork at Pedra Branca and Receives Preliminary ...
Mars, with SABIC and Huhtamaki, Introduces Recycled Content into Pet Food Packaging to Support a ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
HOOKIPA Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for HB-202/HB-201 Alternating Vector Therapy to Treat Human Papillomavirus 16-Positive Cancers
19.10.20
HOOKIPA Appoints Prof. Jean-Charles Soria, Director General of the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center in Paris, to its Board of Directors