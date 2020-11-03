Axsome Therapeutics to Present Data from the ADVANCE-1 Trial of AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s Disease Agitation at the 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will present data from the ADVANCE-1 trial of AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation in an oral session at the 13 th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference, to be held digitally, November 4-7. AXS-05 (dextromethorphan/bupropion modulated delivery tablet) is a novel, oral, NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity.

Title: Efficacy and Safety of AXS-05, a Novel Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist with Multimodal Activity, in the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease Agitation: Results of the ADVANCE-1 Trial

Presentation Number: OC1

Session: Oral Communications (OC1 to OC3)

Date: November 4, 2020

Time: 9:45 - 10:00 AM Eastern Time, followed by live Q&A from 10:30 - 10:40 AM Eastern Time

Location: The 2020 CTAD Digital Conference will be available to everyone. Attendees will be asked to register to access the meeting platform at: https://www.ctad-alzheimer.com/registrations.

A copy of the presentation will be available shortly after the meeting on Axsome’s website at www.axsome.com

About AXS-05

AXS-05 is a novel, oral, patent-protected, investigational NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity under development for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease agitation, major depressive disorder, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. AXS-05 consists of a proprietary formulation and dose of dextromethorphan and bupropion and utilizes Axsome’s metabolic inhibition technology. The dextromethorphan component of AXS-05 is a non-competitive N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, also known as a glutamate receptor modulator, a sigma-1 receptor agonist, an inhibitor of the serotonin and norepinephrine transporters, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist, and an inhibitor of microglial activation. The bupropion component of AXS-05 serves to increase the bioavailability of dextromethorphan, and is a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor, and a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist. AXS-05 is covered by more than 42 issued U.S. and international patents which provide protection out to 2034. AXS-05 has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration Breakthrough Therapy designation for major depressive disorder, Fast Track designation for treatment resistant depression, and Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations for Alzheimer’s disease agitation. AXS-05 is not approved by the FDA.