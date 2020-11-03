 

Spectral and Dialco Sponsored Symposiums at the 38th Vicenza Course on AKI and CRRT

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Dialco Medical In. (“Dialco”), are pleased to announce the following sponsored symposiums at the virtual 38th Vicenza Course on AKI and CRRT from Monday, November 2nd, 2020 to Friday, November 6th, 2020:

Meet the Expert: Is Endotoxemia Relevant in COVID-19?
Moderator: Kianoush Kashani, Guest Speakers: Sandeep Mallipattu, and David Yamane
November 3rd, 2020 at 8:05 AM Eastern Time – Sponsored by Spectral Medical Inc.

Web Symposium: Septic Shock and COVID-19: The Dysregulated Host Response
Moderator: Claudio Ronco, Guest Speakers: S. De Rosa, Vincenzo Cantaluppi
November 4th, 2020 at 10:15 AM Eastern Time

Meet the Expert: Endotoxemia and PMX therapy: A Picture from The Real Clinical Practice
Moderator: Claudio Ronco, Guest SpeakersS.L. Cutuli
November 5th, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time – Sponsored by Spectral Medical Inc. & Estor S.p.A.

Join us at the conference by clicking the link to via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/VicenzaNephroCourses

Podcast: Cappuccino with Claudio Ronco: Clinical Experience with SAMI
Guest Speakers Claudio Ronco and Lenar Yessayan discussing University of Michigan’s clinical experience with SAMI during the COVID-19 pandemic – Sponsored by Dialco Medical Inc.

Click on the link to watch the podcast session via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vozp8vyH_C8

Each video will be available for replay at the same link above any time after the premiere time during the Vincenza Course. After November 6th, video replay will be available at: https://spectraldx.com/investors

About Spectral
Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 200,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year.

