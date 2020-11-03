 

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Upcoming Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) (“Checkmate”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced that Barry Labinger, CEO, will present at the upcoming Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 6:45 – 7:15am ET on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 and will be webcast.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Checkmate website. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Checkmate website for approximately 45 days after the event.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. Checkmate’s product candidate, CMP-001, is a differentiated TLR9 agonist delivered as a biologic virus-like particle designed to trigger the body’s innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. Checkmate’s goal is to leverage its proprietary technology to discover, develop and commercialize transformative treatments to fight cancer. Information regarding Checkmate is available at www.checkmatepharma.com

Forward Looking Statements

Various statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including. Words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “design,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “likely,” “should,” “will,” and “would,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions and uncertainties. These statements include those regarding our product candidate, including its development and therapeutic potential, the advancement of our clinical and preclinical pipeline and expectations regarding the results and analysis of data.  Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Positive results from a clinical study may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing clinical studies. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to the development of our product candidate, including any delays in our ongoing or planned preclinical or clinical trials, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, clinical supply and plans, the risks inherent in the drug development process, the risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses and timing of development, our capital requirements and the need for additional financing, and obtaining, maintaining and protecting its intellectual property. These and additional risks are discussed in the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our prospectus dated August 6, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act 1933, as amended, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. 

CONTACT: Investor Contact
Kleem Chaudhary
Chief Business Officer
kleem@checkmatepharma.com

Media Contact
Karen Sharma
MacDougall 
781-235-3060
ksharma@macbiocom.com

15.10.20
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations for CMP-001 at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting