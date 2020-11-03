Enthusiast Gaming to Host Two Major Virtual Esports and Entertainment Events in November

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“ Enthusiast Gaming ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is pleased to announce its next two Esports & Entertainment events, Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience 2020 (“EGLX 2020” ) and Pocket Gamer Connects Digital (“ PGC Digital ”). EGLX 2020 is a free event and will be live streamed from November 10 - 13, 2020 on eglx.com and on Twitch at twitch.tv/lgloyal. PGC Digital is a registration only B2B event and tickets can be purchased at pgconnects.com/digital.

EGLX and Pocket Gamer Connects will concurrently stream over 100 hours of live gaming content and entertainment to gamers from Nov 9-13

Returning for a 5th year, EGLX 2020 has gone virtual. For four days, from Nov 10-13, EGLX will bring gamers together online, through a fusion of video games, Esports, music, fashion, and lifestyle content and events. Supported by key sponsors, including SpiderTech, G FUEL and TikTok, the event will feature world premieres, unique performances and thrilling competitions, live streamed out live to millions across the globe. Featured talent and performances include: Muselk (9.48M subscribers), Nick Eh 30 (5.4M subscribers), Fresh (6.66M subscribers), Anomaly (2.92M subscribers), xQc (1.13M subscribers), NFL Stars Richard Sherman and Darius Slay, musicians ZHU and Goldlink, and many more!

Schedule Highlights Include:

The Escapist Magazine’s Games Showcase : A 2-day live stream showcase with a focus on both indies & major titles coming to the next-generation consoles. The show will feature exclusive reveals, gameplay trailers and developer diaries, followed by hands-on demos of these games and live interviews with the developers.

Call o f Duty Tournament : Hosted by paraplegic gamer Rocky No Hands, exclusive to paraplegics using a gaming controller designed specifically for them!



The Sims Resource LIVE : The Sims Resource (TSR) and acclaimed designer Louise Goldin will showcase her TSR-exclusive designs live for the EGLX audience. Hosted by Sims content creator Deligracy.



Pocket Gamer Launchpad : Pocket Gamer Launchpad is a brand-new digital event to celebrate new, upcoming or updated iOS and Android games. It offers a new way for publishers and developers to create buzz around their games.

Gamers Got Talent : Several of the most exciting stars in gaming across the US and Canada compete to showcase their unique skills. Judges will determine who has the talent to become the next viral gaming star.