 

Ascendis Pharma A/S Appoints Dr. Mark A. Bach as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs for Endocrinology Rare Diseases

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced that it has appointed Mark A. Bach, M.D., Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs for Endocrinology Rare Diseases.   

“We are excited to welcome Mark to Ascendis Pharma. He has a proven track record in building global clinical development and medical affairs organizational capabilities and bringing new medicines to patients worldwide,” said Jan Mikkelsen, President and CEO at Ascendis Pharma. “Mark is joining us at a critical time when our investigational product pipeline is rapidly advancing. His expertise will help advance potential transformative therapies for people with rare endocrine diseases.”

“This is an exciting time to join Ascendis Pharma as the company prepares for the potential launch of its first rare endocrinology disease product for pediatric growth hormone deficiency and works to improve healthcare for people with other endocrine rare diseases,” said Dr. Bach. “I look forward to helping Ascendis Pharma build upon its strong foundational TransCon technology platform to bring innovative therapies forward that address unmet patient needs.”

Dr. Bach is a pediatric endocrinologist with 30 years of experience in clinical research and development. He has extensive global experience building and leading clinical teams that have successfully launched innovative pharmaceutical products into global markets. Until recently, he served as the Head of Asia Pacific Medical Sciences for Janssen Pharmaceutical Co. Prior to Janssen, he was Vice President of Clinical Research Operations Worldwide for Merck & Co., Inc. Dr. Bach is a recognized expert on endocrinology research, has lectured widely in national and international forums and served on numerous professional society advisory boards to advance the field of endocrinology and clinical research. He has published extensively including dozens of original research articles, review articles and scientific abstracts. Dr. Bach received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas; his doctorate degree from the University of Chicago, Illinois; and his bachelor’s degree from the Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota.

