 

All Inclusive Resort JA Manafaru Maldives Reopens with New Attractions

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi award-winning 5-star All-Inclusive resort JA Manafaru Maldives has officially reopened, having spent recent months focused on a remodelling and upgrade of interiors, the introduction of a new lounge concept, new menus in all restaurants and a brand-new Maldivian Cultural Awareness Centre.

Positioned at the most Northern tip of Maldives in the beautiful Haa Alifu Atoll, JA Manafaru offers privacy, and distance from other islands as it sits idyllically where the Arabian Sea meets the vast Indian Ocean. Fringed with exquisite powder beaches and crystal-clear waters teeming with exotic marine life, the chic enclave features 84 luxurious beachfront and over-water villas and residences, each with their own private pool. The accommodation options range from 135 sqm to 1600 sqm, providing complete serenity and the lagoon-ringed island location reassures guests of its safety.

A wealth of dining options are available, from traditional Indian Ocean cuisine, international fare and seafood feasts, all available on the All-Inclusive meal plan which also offers guests premium beverages from 11am-11pm. One of the most picturesque spots on the island has been transformed into the new White Orchid Lounge - set to open in December, an atmospheric ocean lounge treating guests to balmy breezes, Asian street food and melodic beats. Guests can also enjoy Kakuni, the all-day island hub, Andiamo Bistro with its lush green backdrop and Ocean Grill – incredible beachfront dining under the stars.

Opening soon, the Maldivian Cultural Centre is a highlight for visitors, showcasing traditional arts and crafts from around Maldives as well as artefacts found on the island itself. Complimenting this space will be Utheemu Gallery, showcasing a cultural photography and access to specific publications about the country. Additional activities available for both adults and children include a PADI-certified dive centre, jet-skiing, water-skiing, mono-skiing, funtubing, wakeboarding, windsurfing, kayaking and catamaran sailing. There is a Marine Awareness Centre, beach volleyball, futsal pitch, tennis court, badminton court, pool table, and games room as well a recently upgraded fitness pavilion, now with the addition of a Yoga deck. Travellers can enjoy Maldivian cooking classes, dolphin-watching, boat cruises, fishing, yoga, eco-golf and the award-winning Calm Spa Sanctuary, offering Ayurveda, aromatherapy, and wellness journeys.

JA Manafaru Maldives is following a full programme of safety and sanitization which includes government directives and protocols of the World Travel & Tourism Councils #SafeTravels initiative.

