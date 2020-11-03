ADC Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed with Camidanlumab Tesirine (Cami) in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Ongoing Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Selected Solid Tumors

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that the first patient has been dosed with camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301) in combination with pembrolizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor, in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with selected advanced solid tumors.

“We are pleased to have dosed our first patient in an additional arm of our Phase 1b trial of Cami in solid tumors, which is intended to identify an appropriate dosing regimen for Cami in combination with pembrolizumab and detect signals of clinical activity in expansion cohorts using the identified dosing regimen,” said Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “The preliminary pharmacokinetic and biomarker data from the Phase 1b trial that we presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020, as well as a preclinical study recently published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, support the evaluation of Cami in combination with other immune-modulating therapies. We look forward to the continued evaluation of our CD25-targeted ADC, as monotherapy and in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor, as a novel immuno-oncology approach for the treatment of solid tumor cancers.”

Cami targets CD25, which is expressed on regulatory T cells (Tregs) that infiltrate the local tumor microenvironment. In preclinical models, a single dose of the CD25-targeted ADC induced strong and durable anti-tumor activity against established CD25-negative solid tumors with infiltrating Tregs both as monotherapy and in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor.

The ongoing, multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation and dose-expansion Phase 1b trial is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and antitumor activity of Cami as monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with selected advanced solid tumors. Approximately 95 patients will be enrolled in the trial. For more information about the Company’s Phase 1b clinical trial of Cami in solid tumors, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier NCT03621982).