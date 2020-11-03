Gilat Hires BG (Res.) Eyal Zelinger as Global Defense Vice President and General Manager

BG (Res.) Eyal Zelinger brings a wealth of experience of over thirty years in the IDF C4I branch. During his service he managed the development and operation of the IT systems, cyber defense, communication infrastructure, and served IDF's highest strategic leadership. He retired at the rank of a Brigadier General after serving as the Chief Signal Officer & C4I/J6 Chief of Staff, a position he held until August 2015.

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announces that it has hired BG (Res.) Eyal Zelinger as its Global Defense Vice President and General Manager. The retired Brigadier General from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will head Gilat's Defense business to maximize opportunities worldwide. Appointment effective December 1 st , 2020.

"Gilat is a significant player in the Israel Defense arena. As part of our strategy to strengthen our Defense focus and expand it to global markets, I am most pleased to bring on-board a dedicated Vice President and General Manager to head the Defense Unit," said Michal Aharonov, Gilat's management member and VP Global Broadband Networks at Gilat. "I believe that Eyal Zelinger's strong background and vast knowledge well-positions Gilat to embark on major SATCOM prospects in the Defense market worldwide."

"Joining Gilat presents an outstanding opportunity for me to play an important role in accelerating the company's growth in the Defense area worldwide," said Eyal Zelinger, VP and General Manager Defense at Gilat. "I am excited to bring to Gilat my professional and operational management skills from my long service tenure to expand Gilat’s Defense business both locally and globally."

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).