Acreage Announces Senior Secured Term Loan Facility

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF) today announced it has received initial commitments and funding from a syndicate of lenders (the “Lenders”) for a first advance of $28 million pursuant to a Senior Secured Term Loan Facility (the “Facility”).

In connection with the advance under the Facility, Acreage issued the Lenders an aggregate of 1,556,929 warrants (the “Fixed Share Warrants”) with each Fixed Share Warrant exercisable for one class E subordinate voting share (each a “Fixed Share”) and 697,666 warrants (the “Floating Share Warrants”) with each Floating Share Warrant exercisable for one class D subordinate voting shares (each a “Floating Share”). The exercise price of each Fixed Share Warrant is US$3.15 and the exercise price of each Floating Share Warrant is US$3.01. The warrants are exercisable for a period of four years.

The proceeds from the Facility will be used to fund capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes. The sole placement agent for the Facility is Seaport Global Securities LLC.

ABOUT ACREAGE

Headquartered in New York City, Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning Botanist brand, the highly recognizable Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent edibles brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. More information is available at www.acreageholdings.com.

On June 27, 2019, Acreage implemented an arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations ‎Act (British Columbia) with Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth”), which was subsequently amended on September 23, 2020 (the “Amended Arrangement”)‎. Pursuant to the Amended Arrangement, ‎upon ‎the occurrence (or waiver by Canopy Growth) of changes in federal laws in the United States to permit the general cultivation, distribution and possession of marijuana (as defined in the relevant legislation) or to remove the regulation of such activities from the federal laws of the United States (the “Triggering Event”), Canopy Growth will, subject to the ‎satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions, acquire ‎all of the issued and outstanding Fixed Shares on the basis of 0.3048 of a Canopy Growth share per ‎Fixed Share (following the automatic conversion of the Class F multiple voting shares and subject to adjustment ‎in accordance with the terms of the arrangement agreement entered into between Acreage and Canopy Growth on April 18, 2019, as amended on May 15, 2019 and on September 23, 2020.