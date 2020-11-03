 

Ebix Hosts Q3 Investor Call Monday, November 9th at 11 00 a.m. ET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 13:29  |  35   |   |   

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced that the Company will report its 2020 third quarter results on Monday, November 9th, 2020, and will host an investor conference call at 11:00 am ET on the same day to discuss the Company's performance. The call is open to the public.

Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Details:

Call Date/Time: November 9th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Call Dial-In Toll Free: +1 (877) 837-3909
International Dial-In: +1 (973) 409-9690
Call ID: # 6782823
   
Live Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bkzs93gs
   
Audio Replay URL: http://www.ebix.com/result_20_q3 after 2:00 p.m.

About Ebix

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions worldwide in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services. For more information please visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com

With a "Phygital” strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries to an omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other international markets. EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India’s airport Foreign Exchange business, conducting over $4.8 billion in annual gross transaction value in 32 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. EbixCash’s inward remittance business in India conducts approximately $6.5 billion of gross annual remittance volume, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, a 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients. EbixCash Travel processes an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. Visit the Company’s website at www.ebixcash.com

CONTACT:
Darren Joseph or Gautam Sharma
678 -281-2027 or IR@ebix.com

David Collins or Chris Eddy
Catalyst Global - 212-924-9800 or ebix@catalyst-ir.com


Ebix Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ebix Hosts Q3 Investor Call Monday, November 9th at 11 00 a.m. ET JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced that the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
Dante Labs Launching COVID-19 Testing in Europe Utilizing Fluidigm Pathogen Detection Kit on ...
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Extension of Suspension of Voyages
Nouveau Monde Selected by Canadian and Quebec Governments as Key Partner for the Electrification of ...
ValOre Initiates Multi-faceted Optimization Testwork at Pedra Branca and Receives Preliminary ...
Mars, with SABIC and Huhtamaki, Introduces Recycled Content into Pet Food Packaging to Support a ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.10.20
14
Ebix Inc.