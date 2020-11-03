 

Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF Pharmaceutical for South Korea and the Philippines

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 13:30  |  137   |   |   

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate lenzilumab, today announced the execution of its first licensing transaction in the Asia-Pacific Region with Telcon RF Pharmaceutical, Inc. (“Telcon”) (200230.KQ) and KPM Tech Co., Ltd (“KPM Tech”) (042040.KQ) for development and commercialization rights to lenzilumab for COVID-19 for South Korea and the Philippines.

Telcon is an affiliate of KPM Tech and both companies recently invested in the Humanigen June 2020 PIPE offering. Telcon produces liquid formulations, tablets, pills, capsules, and other pharmaceutical products, as well as communication equipment.

Mr. Ji-Hoon Kim, CEO of Telcon and KPM Tech, said, “We have supported Humanigen through an equity investment and see lenzilumab as an excellent therapeutic solution for the hyperinflammation seen in COVID-19 hospitalized patients. Lenzilumab has a significant part to play in the treatment of patients in the pandemic and beyond. We are honored to be selected to develop and potentially launch lenzilumab in South Korea and the Philippines.”

The licensing agreement includes payments of up to US$20 million with US$6 million as an upfront payment upon execution of the licensing agreement and the balance of US$14 million in two payments based on achievement by Humanigen of specified milestones in the US. Telcon and KPM Tech will be responsible for gaining regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization of lenzilumab in its territories. Humanigen will earn double-digit royalties following receipt of those approvals on net sales subsequent to commercialization. The number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea and the Philippines is more than 412,000.1

“Telcon and KPM Tech invested in Humanigen with a view to increase involvement moving forward,” said Bob Atwill, Head of Asia-Pacific Region at Humanigen. “This is the next step in our relationship and we are grateful for the support we have received. Humanigen’s expansion strategy in the Asia-Pacific region is well underway and this is the first of other anticipated licensing transactions for lenzilumab in COVID-19 hospitalised patients.”

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical therapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases via its novel, cutting-edge GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. We believe that our GM-CSF neutralization and gene-editing platform technologies have the potential to reduce the inflammatory cascade associated with coronavirus infection. The company’s immediate focus is to prevent or minimize the cytokine release syndrome that precedes severe lung dysfunction and ARDS in serious cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company is also focused on creating next-generation combinatory gene-edited CAR-T therapies using strategies to improve efficacy while employing GM-CSF gene knockout technologies to control toxicity. In addition, the company is developing its own portfolio of proprietary first-in-class EphA3-CAR-T for various solid cancers and EMR1-CAR-T for various eosinophilic disorders. The company is also exploring the effectiveness of its GM-CSF neutralization technologies (either through the use of lenzilumabTM as a neutralizing antibody or through GM-CSF gene knockout) in combination with other CAR-T, bispecific or natural killer (NK) T cell engaging immunotherapy treatments to break the efficacy/toxicity linkage, including to prevent and/or treat graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Additionally, Humanigen and Kite, a Gilead Company, are evaluating lenzilumab in combination with Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in a clinical collaboration. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Humanigen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF Pharmaceutical for South Korea and the Philippines Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate lenzilumab, today announced the execution of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Medical Customers Across the Globe Adopt Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer
Eutelsat Successfully Launches Sat.tv, Its Enhanced Electronic Program Guide for Free-to-air ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Jumia Opens Logistics Service to Third Parties
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Humanigen Announces First Patient Dosed at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Phase 3 Clinical Study of Lenzilumab in COVID-19
29.10.20
Humanigen Announces First Patient Dosed in NIH ACTIV-5/Big Effect Trial Evaluating Lenzilumab for COVID-19
27.10.20
Humanigen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
13.10.20
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s Lenzilumab as Potential COVID-19 Therapy

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
52
HGEN ($900 Mio) ...VS..CYDY ($3,2 MRD)