Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF Pharmaceutical for South Korea and the Philippines

Humanigen, Inc . (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate lenzilumab, today announced the execution of its first licensing transaction in the Asia-Pacific Region with Telcon RF Pharmaceutical, Inc. (“Telcon”) (200230.KQ) and KPM Tech Co., Ltd (“KPM Tech”) (042040.KQ) for development and commercialization rights to lenzilumab for COVID-19 for South Korea and the Philippines.

Mr. Ji-Hoon Kim, CEO of Telcon and KPM Tech, said, “We have supported Humanigen through an equity investment and see lenzilumab as an excellent therapeutic solution for the hyperinflammation seen in COVID-19 hospitalized patients. Lenzilumab has a significant part to play in the treatment of patients in the pandemic and beyond. We are honored to be selected to develop and potentially launch lenzilumab in South Korea and the Philippines.”

The licensing agreement includes payments of up to US$20 million with US$6 million as an upfront payment upon execution of the licensing agreement and the balance of US$14 million in two payments based on achievement by Humanigen of specified milestones in the US. Telcon and KPM Tech will be responsible for gaining regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization of lenzilumab in its territories. Humanigen will earn double-digit royalties following receipt of those approvals on net sales subsequent to commercialization. The number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea and the Philippines is more than 412,000.1

“Telcon and KPM Tech invested in Humanigen with a view to increase involvement moving forward,” said Bob Atwill, Head of Asia-Pacific Region at Humanigen. “This is the next step in our relationship and we are grateful for the support we have received. Humanigen’s expansion strategy in the Asia-Pacific region is well underway and this is the first of other anticipated licensing transactions for lenzilumab in COVID-19 hospitalised patients.”

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical therapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases via its novel, cutting-edge GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. We believe that our GM-CSF neutralization and gene-editing platform technologies have the potential to reduce the inflammatory cascade associated with coronavirus infection. The company’s immediate focus is to prevent or minimize the cytokine release syndrome that precedes severe lung dysfunction and ARDS in serious cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company is also focused on creating next-generation combinatory gene-edited CAR-T therapies using strategies to improve efficacy while employing GM-CSF gene knockout technologies to control toxicity. In addition, the company is developing its own portfolio of proprietary first-in-class EphA3-CAR-T for various solid cancers and EMR1-CAR-T for various eosinophilic disorders. The company is also exploring the effectiveness of its GM-CSF neutralization technologies (either through the use of lenzilumabTM as a neutralizing antibody or through GM-CSF gene knockout) in combination with other CAR-T, bispecific or natural killer (NK) T cell engaging immunotherapy treatments to break the efficacy/toxicity linkage, including to prevent and/or treat graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Additionally, Humanigen and Kite, a Gilead Company, are evaluating lenzilumab in combination with Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in a clinical collaboration. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com.