Kopin Announces Very Solid Results for Third Quarter of 2020

“Our momentum continued in the third quarter for revenue growth as well as technology development. Total third quarter 2020 revenues increased 55% year- over- year, our strongest year- over- year growth in 10 quarters. We also made further progress in streamlining our cost structure, even as we continue to invest aggressively in next-generation OLED microdisplays,” said Dr. John C.C. Fan, CEO of Kopin.

Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-resolution micro-displays and sub-systems for defense, enterprise and consumer augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR)and mixed reality systems, today provided an update on its business initiatives and financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020.

“Our business was strong across multiple segments and was led by our defense product revenues which increased 140% in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the third quarter in 2019. This significant increase was driven by two production programs -- the display sub-assembly system for the FWS-I thermal weapon sight program and displays for the F-35 Fighter jet program. As announced in September, we were awarded a $22.9 million follow-on contract for the FWS-I program, with scheduled shipments through 3Q next year. We expect to build on this current defense production business in the coming years with the additional programs that we have in development. These programs include using our products in armored vehicle targeting systems, rotary-wing aircraft helmets, and both automatic and semi-automatic rifle day scopes and targeting systems, among others.

“Near the end of Q3, we also observed exciting growth from our Enterprise customers who incorporate our high-resolution displays and modules into their AR products. One trend we are seeing is that the forced remote and socially distanced approach to work during the pandemic has accelerated the adoption by many enterprise organizations in the implementation and roll-out of AR devices to their workforces. We expect the enterprise and consumer markets for AR and VR will continue to gain traction, with Kopin leading the market with the microdisplay technologies and solutions to meet this need. We expect that our current defense and enterprise production programs, including the addition of three of current defense development programs transitioning into production in 2021, will continue driving the revenue momentum.”

Dr. Fan continued, “On October 28, 2020, we participated in a webinar sponsored by Insight Media which discussed our recent breakthrough results and roadmap of high-brightness color Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) microdisplays (To listen to a replay of the webinar, please click here). A major challenge for OLED microdisplays has been achieving high brightness combined with low power (for small battery needs) and wide color gamut. In this webinar we shared the results of high brightness (7,000 nits), 100% sRGB color and low power consumption from our color 720p OLED display using a duo-stack OLED structure and our patent-pending ColorMax technology. We also outlined the technical path to achieving even greater brightness (30,000 nits) from color OLED microdisplays. We believe our proprietary ColorMax technology and unique approach to tandem OLED structures will open new opportunities for our defense, enterprise and consumer customers. Our leading microdisplay technologies are well appreciated, which has driven the rapid growth in externally funded development programs for advanced displays.”

Dr. Fan concluded, “We believe that the long-awaited adoption of AR and VR systems is finally beginning to take hold. As expected, these systems are being adopted first in defense, followed by industrial/enterprise and consumer applications. Almost all of our defense programs in development are related to AR and VR applications. As AR and VR continue to gain traction in the new remote world, Kopin is ideally positioned to meet this demand. With industry leading displays and modules for wearable AR and VR devices, Kopin clearly sees growing opportunities in the defense, industrial and consumer segments. We are making great progress in executing our strategy to improve the performance of the Company and expect strong results in Q4. We are excited about our future.”

Third Quarter Results

Product revenues for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020 were $6.5 million, compared with $5.0 million for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019, a 31% increase year over year. Funded research, development and all other revenues were $3.0 million for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020 compared with $1.2 million for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019, an increase of over 100%. Total revenues for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020 were $9.5 million, compared with $6.1 million for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019, a 55% increase year over year.

In the third quarter of 2020, Research and development (R&D) expenses for the development of advanced microdisplays and optics were $2.7 million compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, a 14% increase year over year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, a 40% decrease year over year.

The net loss attributable to controlling interest for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with net loss of $6.6 million, or $0.08 per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Kopin's cash and equivalents and marketable securities were approximately $15.6 million at September 26, 2020 as compared to $15.3 million at June 27, 2020. Kopin has no long-term debts.

All amounts above are estimates and readers should refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 26, 2020, for final disposition as well as important risk factors.

Conference Call

Kopin will host a conference call this morning at 8:30am ET.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin Corporation Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Display Revenues by Category (in millions) Defense $ 4.8 $ 2.0 $ 12.8 $ 5.2 Industrial/Enterprise 1.6 2.6 5.2 7.3 Consumer 0.1 0.3 0.5 1.5 Other - - 0.6 - R&D 2.6 1.2 6.3 2.5 License and Royalties 0.4 - 0.8 4.3 Total $ 9.5 $ 6.1 $ 26.2 $ 20.8 Stock-Based Compensation Expense Cost of product revenues $ 41,000 $ 18,000 $ 71,000 $ 83,000 Research and development 81,000 74,000 194,000 262,000 Selling, general and administrative 197,000 360,000 374,000 1,461,000 $ 319,000 $ 452,000 $ 639,000 $ 1,806,000 Other Financial Information Depreciation and amortization $ 133,000 $ 159,000 $ 474,000 $ 597,000

Kopin Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Revenues: Net product revenues $ 6,487,581 $ 4,955,062 $ 19,077,090 $ 14,004,319 Research and development and other revenues 3,025,171 1,184,270 7,128,913 6,788,071 9,512,752 6,139,332 26,206,003 20,792,390 Expenses: Cost of product revenues 4,825,032 4,689,944 15,252,456 15,809,535 Research and development 2,715,868 2,389,573 7,276,770 10,686,491 Selling, general and administration 3,079,567 5,130,019 9,421,024 16,788,493 Impairment of goodwill - 331,344 - 331,344 10,620,467 12,540,880 31,950,250 43,615,863 Loss from operations (1,107,715 ) (6,401,548 ) (5,744,247 ) (22,823,473 ) Other income (expense), net 167,946 (77,816 ) 75,304 839,175 Loss before provision for income taxes and net loss (income) from noncontrolling interest (939,769 ) (6,479,364 ) (5,668,943 ) (21,984,298 ) Tax provision (29,000 ) (26,000 ) (100,000 ) (78,000 ) Net loss (968,769 ) (6,505,364 ) (5,768,943 ) (22,062,298 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 11,329 (120,094 ) 94,443 (154,478 ) Net loss attributable to Kopin Corporation $ (957,440 ) $ (6,625,458 ) $ (5,674,500 ) $ (22,216,776 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 82,596,412 82,053,698 82,567,401 79,657,677

Kopin Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and marketable securities $ 15,613,359 $ 21,782,244 Accounts receivable, net 6,507,138 6,023,250 Inventory 3,999,107 3,768,696 Contract assets and unbilled receivables 1,584,171 921,082 Prepaid and other current assets 2,156,310 1,269,369 Total current assets 29,860,086 33,764,641 Plant and equipment, net 1,288,722 1,473,341 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,018,685 2,753,963 Equity investments 4,330,060 4,537,159 Other assets 161,473 517,411 Total assets $ 37,659,025 $ 43,046,515 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,805,944 $ 3,998,234 Accrued expenses 4,788,426 4,914,990 Customer deposits 2,177,330 33,000 Deferred tax liabilities 521,935 525,000 Contract liabilities and billings in excess of revenue earned 576,419 796,794 Operating lease liabilities 1,064,903 1,041,695 Total current liabilities 11,934,957 11,309,713 Other long term liabilities 1,426,141 1,353,600 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 992,712 1,791,590 Total Kopin Corporation stockholders' equity 23,416,681 28,608,635 Noncontrolling interest (111,466 ) (17,023 ) Total stockholders' equity 23,305,215 28,591,612 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 37,659,025 $ 43,046,515

