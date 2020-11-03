 

Telenav Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by V99 in “Go Private” Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 13:30  |  83   |   |   

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by V99, Inc., a Delaware corporation led by HP Jin, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Telenav, for $4.80 per share in an all cash transaction that values Telenav at approximately $241 million. HP Jin, Samuel T. Chen, a director of Telenav, and a certain entity affiliated with Mr. Chen, are expected to provide debt financing in connection with the proposed transaction.

The per share purchase price represents a premium of approximately 33.3 percent over Telenav’s closing stock price on October 1, 2020, the last full trading day prior to announcing that the Special Committee had received a non-binding “go-private” proposal from V99. Upon completion of the transaction, Telenav will become a private company with the flexibility to continue investing in its connected-car strategy.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with V99, which we believe will deliver immediate value to stockholders and positions Telenav to accelerate its journey towards a connected-car future with smarter, easier and safer innovation,” said Douglas Miller, Lead Independent Director and a member of the Telenav Special Committee. “The transaction is the result of a thoughtful and comprehensive review of value creation opportunities available to Telenav. We are confident that this transaction is in the best interest of Telenav and all of its stakeholders, and we look forward to working with HP and V99 to complete the transaction.”

“Today’s announcement represents an exciting new chapter for Telenav,” said HP Jin, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a private company, we will have the resources and flexibility to continue our growth and execute on our OEM-centric, connected-car strategy as the market for connected-car capabilities continues to expand. I would like to thank the Special Committee for taking the time to thoroughly evaluate and review V99’s offer and Telenav’s employees for their continued focus throughout this process. I am honored to continue leading Telenav through its next phase of growth and success, and I am confident Telenav will thrive as a privately held company.”

Seite 1 von 4
Telenav Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Telenav Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by V99 in “Go Private” Transaction Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by V99, Inc., a Delaware corporation led by HP Jin, Co-Founder, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Medical Customers Across the Globe Adopt Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer
Eutelsat Successfully Launches Sat.tv, Its Enhanced Electronic Program Guide for Free-to-air ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Jumia Opens Logistics Service to Third Parties
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:31 Uhr
Telenav Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
26.10.20
Telenav Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results