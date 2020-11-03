 

Aspo Oyj Managers’ transactions – Mikko Pasanen

Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
November 3, 2020 at 14.30
 

Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Mikko Pasanen

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pasanen Mikko
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20201102164937_3
Transaction date: 2020-10-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,088 Unit price: 6.1 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,600 Unit price: 6.1 EUR
(3): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 4,692 Volume weighted average price: 6.1 EUR

ASPO Plc

Arto Meitsalo
CFO

For further information, please contact:
 Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules. 


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com  


