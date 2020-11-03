 

Solid Biosciences to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Call on November 5, 2020

globenewswire
03.11.2020, 13:30  |  41   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management will host a conference call on the same date beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and recent business developments.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.solidbio.com under the “News & Events” tab in the Investor Relations section, or by clicking here. Participants may also access the call, by dialing 866-763-0341 for domestic callers or 703-871-3818 for international callers.

The archived webcast will be available in the “News and Events” section of the Company's website.

About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com

Investor Contact:
David Carey
FINN Partners
212-867-1768
David.Carey@finnpartners.com

Media Contact:
Erich Sandoval
FINN Partners
917-497-2867
Erich.Sandoval@finnpartners.com


Solid Biosciences to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Call on November 5, 2020 CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that it will release third …

