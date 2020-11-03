NexTech AR Announces Major Expansion Into Asia-Pacific Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events today announced that it is expanding its services into the Asia-Pacific market after establishing a presence in Singapore. To support this expansion, NexTech has hired Yau Boon Lim, a technology industry veteran with over 25 years’ experience in strategy, planning, marketing, operations, and business management for various industries in the Asia Pacific market. Lim has held leadership positions within global enterprise technology companies, driving marketing and strategies for blue chip global tech companies including IBM where he led marketing management, Motorola where he was Head of Strategy and Planning, and SAP where he was Vice President of Marketing for the Asia Pacific market. Lim will be based out of Singapore.



“I’m excited to join the NexTech team and believe that its technology and service team is well-suited to meet the growing demands of the fast-paced Asia-Pacific market. This region, much like the rest of the globe, continues to rely on virtual offerings for conferences, meetings, events, education and more, and it is aggressively seeking new technological applications, ranging from AR, holograms, enhanced language packs and more that can engage audiences worldwide. There is tremendous potential for NexTech’s InfernoAR technology and I look forward to seeing the traction this company will gain in the Asia-Pacific market,” said Yau Boon Lim, President and Managing Director Asia-Pacific at NexTech AR.

NexTech has already begun to create channel partnerships for strategic expansion within high-growth industries across the Asia-Pacific market. Target industries will include meetings and conferences, education, and e-commerce. The Company’s initial focus will be within Southeast Asia including South Korea, Japan, and China. NexTech will create specialty application and language packs for each of these countries that are accessible within its InfernoAR technology.

In this new role, as President and Managing Director Asia-Pacific at NexTech AR Lim will be responsible for quickly establishing NexTech’s presence in the Asia-Pacific market through strategic channel partnerships. Lim will also drive the Company’s marketing efforts across Asia and will build out the team to support service requests across the region by the end of 2020.