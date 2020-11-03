 

NexTech AR Announces Major Expansion Into Asia-Pacific Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 13:30  |  84   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events today announced that it is expanding its services into the Asia-Pacific market after establishing a presence in Singapore. To support this expansion, NexTech has hired Yau Boon Lim, a technology industry veteran with over 25 years’ experience in strategy, planning, marketing, operations, and business management for various industries in the Asia Pacific market. Lim has held leadership positions within global enterprise technology companies, driving marketing and strategies for blue chip global tech companies including IBM where he led marketing management, Motorola where he was Head of Strategy and Planning, and SAP where he was Vice President of Marketing for the Asia Pacific market. Lim will be based out of Singapore.

“I’m excited to join the NexTech team and believe that its technology and service team is well-suited to meet the growing demands of the fast-paced Asia-Pacific market. This region, much like the rest of the globe, continues to rely on virtual offerings for conferences, meetings, events, education and more, and it is aggressively seeking new technological applications, ranging from AR, holograms, enhanced language packs and more that can engage audiences worldwide. There is tremendous potential for NexTech’s InfernoAR technology and I look forward to seeing the traction this company will gain in the Asia-Pacific market,” said Yau Boon Lim, President and Managing Director Asia-Pacific at NexTech AR.

NexTech has already begun to create channel partnerships for strategic expansion within high-growth industries across the Asia-Pacific market. Target industries will include meetings and conferences, education, and e-commerce. The Company’s initial focus will be within Southeast Asia including South Korea, Japan, and China. NexTech will create specialty application and language packs for each of these countries that are accessible within its InfernoAR technology.

In this new role, as President and Managing Director Asia-Pacific at NexTech AR Lim will be responsible for quickly establishing NexTech’s presence in the Asia-Pacific market through strategic channel partnerships. Lim will also drive the Company’s marketing efforts across Asia and will build out the team to support service requests across the region by the end of 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NexTech AR Announces Major Expansion Into Asia-Pacific Market VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
Dante Labs Launching COVID-19 Testing in Europe Utilizing Fluidigm Pathogen Detection Kit on ...
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Mars, with SABIC and Huhtamaki, Introduces Recycled Content into Pet Food Packaging to Support a ...
Nouveau Monde Selected by Canadian and Quebec Governments as Key Partner for the Electrification of ...
ValOre Initiates Multi-faceted Optimization Testwork at Pedra Branca and Receives Preliminary ...
It’s Time To Look At UV-C Light Air Purification To Combat COVID-19 More Seriously
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
NexTech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 5th
29.10.20
Restaurants Canada Chooses NexTech’s InfernoAR to Take Canada’s Largest Foodservice Trade Show Virtual
28.10.20
Voice + Visibility Women’s Summit Selects NexTech’s InfernoAR Platform for Second Annual Virtual Event
23.10.20
NexTech’s Virtual Events Platform to Host UNESCO’s High Level Futures Literacy Summit
21.10.20
NexTech Music Industry AR App ‘AiRShow’ Launching NEW Ticketing Capabilities
20.10.20
Enterprise Florida Choses NexTech’s InfernoAR for Virtual, International Trade Shows
13.10.20
NexTech’s AR Music App AirShow to Feature Offset of Grammy-Nominated Group Migos For AXR+EXP Global Virtual Concert Series October 16th
09.10.20
NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Preliminary 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
07.10.20
TEDxMalmö Chooses NexTech’s InfernoAR Platform for Interactive Virtual Events

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
58
NexTech AR Solutions - Jemand dabei?