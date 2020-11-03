GW Pharmaceuticals plc Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Progress

“We are pleased to report strong revenue growth in the 3rd quarter despite the challenges presented by COVID-19. Epidiolex meets a serious unmet need within the field of epilepsy and we expect the product to demonstrate continued strong growth in the months and years ahead. The recent expanded indication for the treatment of seizures associated with TSC has been very well received by patients, clinicians and payers,” stated Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have also now commenced the pivotal Phase 3 program for nabiximols in the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity, which provides multiple opportunities for an NDA submission, including as early as next year. Beyond nabiximols, we are advancing several clinical-stage pipeline candidates, including the recent start of a Phase 2 trial in schizophrenia.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $137.1 million compared to $91.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019

Total revenue for the first nine months of 2020 of $378.6 million compared to $202.3 million in the prior year period

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $12.2 million compared to net loss of $13.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020 were $480.3 million

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Epidiolex (cannabidiol) progress: Total Q3 net product sales of Epidiolex of $132.6 million U.S. commercial update U.S. Epidiolex Q3 net product sales of $121.6 million TSC indication launched with high prescriber awareness and near universal payer coverage Expanded payer coverage 85 million lives with no/broad prior authorization (+47% year-to-date) Ex-U.S. commercial update Ex-U.S. Epidyolex Q3 net product sales of $11.0 million UK pricing and reimbursement in place. Progress in Germany, France, Italy and Spain TSC EMA submission under review Epidyolex approved in Australia Strengthening commercial exclusivity Orphan exclusivity in both the U.S. and EU 13 patents listed in Orange Book, 12 of which expire in 2035 Patents include formulation and method of use Epidiolex composition patent application in process Two further Orange Book listable patents to be allowed or granted by Q1 2021

Nabiximols development program: First Phase 3 MS Spasticity trial underway Phase 3 placebo-controlled spasm frequency study (N=450)

MS Spasticity trials due to commence Phase 3 placebo-controlled muscle tone studies: N=52; Expected start Q4 2020 (subject to COVID) N=190; Expected start: Q1 2021 N=36 (nabiximols responders); Expected start: Q1 2021 Additional Phase 3 placebo-controlled spasm frequency study (N=200) in nabiximols responders expected start Q2 2021

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) spasticity clinical program N=~100 (observational clinical discovery study); Expected start: Q1 2021 N=~160 (muscle tone in nabiximols responders); Placebo-controlled parallel group design. Expected start: 2021 N=~400 (spasm frequency); Placebo-controlled parallel group design. Expected start: 2021

Additional pipeline programs: Schizophrenia (GWP42003) Phase 2b trial now actively recruiting Autism: CBD formulation Phase 2 study expected to commence in Q1 2021 CBDV investigator-led 100 patient placebo-controlled trial in autism – recruitment now resumed New botanical cannabinoid pipeline product (GW541) Phase 1 trial underway Potential targets within field of neuropsychiatry Neonatal Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy (NHIE) intravenous CBD program Phase 1b safety study in patients continues to recruit Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations granted from FDA and EMA



About GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) oral solution, is commercialized in the U.S. by its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) in patients one year of age and older. This product has received approval in the European Union under the tradename EPIDYOLEX for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with LGS or Dravet syndrome in conjunction with clobazam in patients two years and older and is under EMA review for the treatment of TSC. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates, in particular nabiximols, for which the Company is advancing multiple late-stage clinical programs in order to seek FDA approval in the treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The Company has additional cannabinoid product candidates in clinical trials for autism and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.

GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 480,330 $ 536,933 Accounts receivable, net 80,424 48,883 Inventory 115,036 85,528 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,485 28,292 Total current assets 720,275 699,636 Property, plant, and equipment, net 131,204 127,765 Operating lease assets 22,297 24,916 Intangible assets 5,564 — Goodwill 6,959 6,959 Deferred tax assets 18,123 18,123 Other assets 5,839 4,850 Total assets $ 910,261 $ 882,249 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 17,841 $ 9,990 Accrued liabilities 114,898 99,374 Current tax liabilities — 437 Other current liabilities 7,549 7,760 Total current liabilities 140,288 117,561 Long-term liabilities: Finance lease liabilities 5,219 5,573 Operating lease liabilities 19,607 21,650 Other liabilities 10,699 11,431 Total long-term liabilities 35,525 38,654 Total liabilities 175,813 156,215 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock - Ordinary shares par value £0.001; 374,169,836 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020;

371,068,436 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 575 570 Additional paid-in capital 1,672,237 1,632,046 Accumulated deficit (866,940 ) (837,959 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71,424 ) (68,623 ) Total stockholders’ equity 734,448 726,034 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 910,261 $ 882,249





GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Product net sales $ 136,846 $ 90,849 $ 378,608 $ 201,312 Other revenue 207 122 375 944 Total revenues 137,053 90,971 378,983 202,256 Operating expenses Cost of product sales 7,635 8,150 27,112 19,901 Research and development 56,934 36,301 148,542 99,143 Selling, general and administrative 85,205 64,178 232,282 181,529 Total operating expenses 149,774 108,629 407,936 300,573 Loss from operations (12,721 ) (17,658 ) (28,953 ) (98,317 ) Interest income 208 2,249 1,727 6,646 Interest expense (269 ) (272 ) (850 ) (805 ) Other income - - - 104,117 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (1,796 ) 1,889 (430 ) 2,801 (Loss) income before income taxes (14,578 ) (13,792 ) (28,506 ) 14,442 Income tax (benefit)expense (2,390 ) (35 ) 475 (1,485 ) Net (loss) income $ (12,188 ) $ (13,757 ) $ (28,981 ) $ 15,927 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 376,281 372,246 375,218 371,286 Diluted 376,281 372,246 375,218 376,985





GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)