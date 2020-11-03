 

GW Pharmaceuticals plc Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Progress

- Total revenue increased 51 percent to $137.1 million  
- Epidiolex for seizures associated with TSC launched in the U.S. -
- Nabiximols Phase 3 program in MS spasticity now recruiting -
- Conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EST -

LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: GWPH), a world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, today announced financial results and operating progress for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We are pleased to report strong revenue growth in the 3rd quarter despite the challenges presented by COVID-19. Epidiolex meets a serious unmet need within the field of epilepsy and we expect the product to demonstrate continued strong growth in the months and years ahead. The recent expanded indication for the treatment of seizures associated with TSC has been very well received by patients, clinicians and payers,” stated Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have also now commenced the pivotal Phase 3 program for nabiximols in the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity, which provides multiple opportunities for an NDA submission, including as early as next year. Beyond nabiximols, we are advancing several clinical-stage pipeline candidates, including the recent start of a Phase 2 trial in schizophrenia.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $137.1 million compared to $91.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019
  • Total revenue for the first nine months of 2020 of $378.6 million compared to $202.3 million in the prior year period
  • Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $12.2 million compared to net loss of $13.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019
  • Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020 were $480.3 million

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Epidiolex (cannabidiol) progress:
    • Total Q3 net product sales of Epidiolex of $132.6 million
    • U.S. commercial update
      • U.S. Epidiolex Q3 net product sales of $121.6 million
      • TSC indication launched with high prescriber awareness and near universal payer coverage
      • Expanded payer coverage
        • 85 million lives with no/broad prior authorization (+47% year-to-date)
    • Ex-U.S. commercial update
      • Ex-U.S. Epidyolex Q3 net product sales of $11.0 million
      • UK pricing and reimbursement in place. Progress in Germany, France, Italy and Spain
      • TSC EMA submission under review
      • Epidyolex approved in Australia
    • Strengthening commercial exclusivity
      • Orphan exclusivity in both the U.S. and EU
      • 13 patents listed in Orange Book, 12 of which expire in 2035
        • Patents include formulation and method of use
      • Epidiolex composition patent application in process
      • Two further Orange Book listable patents to be allowed or granted by Q1 2021
  • Nabiximols development program:
    • First Phase 3 MS Spasticity trial underway
      • Phase 3 placebo-controlled spasm frequency study (N=450)
  • MS Spasticity trials due to commence
    • Phase 3 placebo-controlled muscle tone studies:
      • N=52; Expected start Q4 2020 (subject to COVID)
      • N=190; Expected start: Q1 2021
      • N=36 (nabiximols responders); Expected start: Q1 2021
    • Additional Phase 3 placebo-controlled spasm frequency study (N=200) in nabiximols responders expected start Q2 2021
  • Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) spasticity clinical program 
    • N=~100 (observational clinical discovery study); Expected start: Q1 2021
    • N=~160 (muscle tone in nabiximols responders); Placebo-controlled parallel group design. Expected start: 2021
    • N=~400 (spasm frequency); Placebo-controlled parallel group design. Expected start: 2021
  • Additional pipeline programs:
    • Schizophrenia (GWP42003) 
      • Phase 2b trial now actively recruiting
    • Autism: 
      • CBD formulation Phase 2 study expected to commence in Q1 2021
      • CBDV investigator-led 100 patient placebo-controlled trial in autism – recruitment now resumed
    • New botanical cannabinoid pipeline product (GW541) 
      • Phase 1 trial underway
      • Potential targets within field of neuropsychiatry
    • Neonatal Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy (NHIE) intravenous CBD program 
      • Phase 1b safety study in patients continues to recruit
      • Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations granted from FDA and EMA

Conference Call and Webcast Information

GW Pharmaceuticals will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am EST. To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-8133 (toll free from the U.S. and Canada) or 201-689-8040 (international). Investors may also access a live audio webcast of the call via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.gwpharm.com. A replay of the call will also be available through the GW website shortly after the call and will remain available for 90 days. Replay Numbers: (toll free):1-877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 (international). For both dial-in numbers please use conference Replay ID: 38272.

About GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) oral solution, is commercialized in the U.S. by its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) in patients one year of age and older. This product has received approval in the European Union under the tradename EPIDYOLEX for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with LGS or Dravet syndrome in conjunction with clobazam in patients two years and older and is under EMA review for the treatment of TSC. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates, in particular nabiximols, for which the Company is advancing multiple late-stage clinical programs in order to seek FDA approval in the treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The Company has additional cannabinoid product candidates in clinical trials for autism and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.

Forward-looking statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect GW's current expectations regarding future events, including statements regarding financial performance, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions, the relevance of GW products commercially available and in development, the clinical benefits of EPIDIOLEX/EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol) oral solution and Sativex (nabiximols), and the safety profile and commercial potential of both medicines, and those associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors, including (inter alia), the success of GW’s research strategies, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, and the acceptance of EPIDIOLEX/EPIDYOLEX, Sativex and other products by consumer and medical professionals. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties associated with an investment in GW can be found in GW’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. GW undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Enquiries:

GW Pharmaceuticals plc  
Scott Giacobello, Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Schultz, VP Investor Relations 		760 795 2200
917 280 2424 / 401 500 6570
   
U.S. Media Enquiries:
Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications 		 
Christy Curran
Mike Beyer 		615 414 8668
312 961 2502
   
Ex-U.S. media enquiries  
Ben Atwell, FTI Consulting +44 (0)203 727 1000
   


GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 480,330     $ 536,933  
Accounts receivable, net     80,424       48,883  
Inventory     115,036       85,528  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     44,485       28,292  
Total current assets     720,275       699,636  
Property, plant, and equipment, net     131,204       127,765  
Operating lease assets     22,297       24,916  
Intangible assets     5,564        
Goodwill     6,959       6,959  
Deferred tax assets     18,123       18,123  
Other assets     5,839       4,850  
Total assets   $ 910,261     $ 882,249  
Liabilities and stockholders equity                
Accounts payable   $ 17,841     $ 9,990  
Accrued liabilities     114,898       99,374  
Current tax liabilities           437  
Other current liabilities     7,549       7,760  
Total current liabilities     140,288       117,561  
Long-term liabilities:                
Finance lease liabilities     5,219       5,573  
Operating lease liabilities     19,607       21,650  
Other liabilities     10,699       11,431  
Total long-term liabilities     35,525       38,654  
Total liabilities     175,813       156,215  
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock - Ordinary shares par value £0.001;                
374,169,836 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020;
371,068,436 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 		    575       570  
Additional paid-in capital     1,672,237       1,632,046  
Accumulated deficit     (866,940 )     (837,959 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (71,424 )     (68,623 )
Total stockholders’ equity     734,448       726,034  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 910,261     $ 882,249  
                 


GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenues                                
Product net sales   $ 136,846     $ 90,849     $ 378,608     $ 201,312  
Other revenue     207       122       375       944  
Total revenues     137,053       90,971       378,983       202,256  
Operating expenses                                
Cost of product sales     7,635       8,150       27,112       19,901  
Research and development     56,934       36,301       148,542       99,143  
Selling, general and administrative     85,205       64,178       232,282       181,529  
Total operating expenses     149,774       108,629       407,936       300,573  
Loss from operations     (12,721 )     (17,658 )     (28,953 )     (98,317 )
Interest income     208       2,249       1,727       6,646  
Interest expense     (269 )     (272 )     (850 )     (805 )
Other income     -       -       -       104,117  
Foreign exchange (loss) gain     (1,796 )     1,889       (430 )     2,801  
(Loss) income before income taxes     (14,578 )     (13,792 )     (28,506 )     14,442  
Income tax (benefit)expense     (2,390 )     (35 )     475       (1,485 )
Net (loss) income   $ (12,188 )   $ (13,757 )   $ (28,981 )   $ 15,927  
                                 
Net (loss) income per share:                                
Basic   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.08 )   $ 0.04  
Diluted   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.08 )   $ 0.04  
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     376,281       372,246       375,218       371,286  
Diluted     376,281       372,246       375,218       376,985  
                                 


GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

    Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020     2019  
Cash flows from operating activities                
Net loss   $ (28,981 )   $ 15,927  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Foreign exchange (gain) loss     (132 )     (418 )
Share-based compensation     40,446       35,633  
Depreciation and amortization     9,144       7,096  
Gain from sale of priority review voucher           (104,117 )
Other     27       39  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable, net     (31,654 )     (37,691 )
Inventory     (31,184 )     (37,561 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (8,466 )     (14,869 )
Other assets     2,369       2,968  
Accounts payable     8,116       (1,161 )
Current tax liabilities     (8,570 )     (601 )
Accrued liabilities     18,030       29,176  
Other liabilities     (2,459 )     (1,943 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (33,314 )     (107,522 )
Cash flows from investing activities                
Proceeds from sale of priority review voucher           104,117  
Additions to property, plant and equipment     (14,259 )     (29,915 )
Additions to capitalized software     (2,365 )     (1,183 )
Additions to intangible assets     (6,404 )      
Net cash (used) provided by in investing activities     (23,028 )     73,019  
Cash flows from financing activities                
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     1,577       2,878  
Payments in connection with common stock withheld for employee tax obligation     (1,827 )      
Payments on finance leases     (221 )     (317 )
Payments on landlord financing obligation     (430 )     (404 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (901 )     2,157  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     640       (4,469 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (56,603 )     (36,815 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     536,933       591,497  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 480,330     $ 554,682  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:                
Income taxes paid     9,106       7,052  
Interest paid     530       805  
Supplemental disclosure of noncash information:                
Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued liabilities     1,204       1,534  
Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for operating liabilities     507        
                 

Disclaimer

