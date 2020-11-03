Harpoon Therapeutics Appoints Omer Siddiqui as VP Development Operations and Project Management

“I am delighted that Omer is joining Harpoon to lead development operations to support our expanding clinical portfolio,” said Jerry McMahon, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Harpoon Therapeutics. “His extensive background and experience in oncology drug clinical development, business operations, portfolio strategy and project management will be an asset as we continue to advance our product candidate pipeline of T cell engagers for the treatment of solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.”

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced the appointment of Omer Siddiqui as Vice President, Development Operations and Project Management. Mr. Siddiqui joins Harpoon most recently from Alector, where he served as Vice President, Head of Development Operations.

Omer Siddiqui is a well-recognized R&D leader in oncology with expertise in both early and late-stage clinical development in multiple therapeutic areas. As head of development operations at Alector, he led clinical development planning and strategy to progress three antibody programs from research to the clinic that resulted in a substantial pharma partnership. He has also built high-performing clinical groups to oversee ongoing and future clinical programs. Previous career experience includes clinical operations management at Allakos, Genentech and INC Research. Mr. Siddiqui received an MSc in Biotechnology at Johns Hopkins University and a BSc in Biology from the University of Western Ontario.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1 trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin including ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and Harpoon plans to initiate a Phase1/2 trial in the second half of 2020. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com .