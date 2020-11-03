TLC Announces Acceptance of Manuscript on Anti-COVID-19 Program by Clinical and Translational Science Journal

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need, today announced that the manuscript describing how inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine ( TLC19 ) may provide clinical benefit and serve as a potential treatment for COVID-19 has been peer-reviewed and accepted by Clinical and Translational Science (CTS) journal. CTS highlights original research that helps bridge laboratory discoveries with the diagnosis and treatment of human disease and is an official journal of the American Society of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics (ASCPT).

“We are honored to be sharing this peer-reviewed manuscript in an internationally acclaimed journal,” said George Yeh, President of TLC. “CTS has a collection of clinical pharmacology research from various potential treatments such as remdesivir, favipiravir, and lopinavir/ritonavir. Acknowledgment of our work by CTS further fortifies the soundness of our strategy of preferential delivery to the lungs. In these unprecedented times, we wish to do all that we can to help, and we openly welcome partnerships to re-formulate drugs with high potency against SARS-CoV-2 virus but low bioavailability utilizing our proprietary inhalable liposomal formulation in order to create more potential remedies to address this global pandemic.”

The accepted manuscript titled “A Strategy to Treat COVID-19 Disease with Targeted Delivery of Inhalable Liposomal Hydroxychloroquine: A Pre-clinical Pharmacokinetic Study” can be found on the ASCPT website using the following link: https://ascpt.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/cts.12923. The research, which was previously available as pre-print on bioRxiv.org, is a collaborative work by TLC in conjunction with key opinion leader in respiratory therapies – Dr. Huey-Dong Wu, Senior Pulmonologist at the Department of Integrated Diagnostics and Therapeutics at National Taiwan University Hospital – and the leading authority in infectious diseases – Dr. Yee-Chun Chen, Professor of Medicine at National Taiwan University Hospital and College of Medicine, Investigator of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology, National Health Research Institutes of Taiwan, and Board Member and Vice President of the International Society for Human and Animal Mycology (ISHAM).