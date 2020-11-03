 

TLC Announces Acceptance of Manuscript on Anti-COVID-19 Program by Clinical and Translational Science Journal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 13:38  |  59   |   |   

Technology can be quickly translated and applied to other drugs for direct, extended release delivery to the lungs and is open for collaboration

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need, today announced that the manuscript describing how inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine (TLC19) may provide clinical benefit and serve as a potential treatment for COVID-19 has been peer-reviewed and accepted by Clinical and Translational Science (CTS) journal. CTS highlights original research that helps bridge laboratory discoveries with the diagnosis and treatment of human disease and is an official journal of the American Society of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics (ASCPT).

“We are honored to be sharing this peer-reviewed manuscript in an internationally acclaimed journal,” said George Yeh, President of TLC. “CTS has a collection of clinical pharmacology research from various potential treatments such as remdesivir, favipiravir, and lopinavir/ritonavir. Acknowledgment of our work by CTS further fortifies the soundness of our strategy of preferential delivery to the lungs. In these unprecedented times, we wish to do all that we can to help, and we openly welcome partnerships to re-formulate drugs with high potency against SARS-CoV-2 virus but low bioavailability utilizing our proprietary inhalable liposomal formulation in order to create more potential remedies to address this global pandemic.”

The accepted manuscript titled “A Strategy to Treat COVID-19 Disease with Targeted Delivery of Inhalable Liposomal Hydroxychloroquine: A Pre-clinical Pharmacokinetic Study” can be found on the ASCPT website using the following link: https://ascpt.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/cts.12923. The research, which was previously available as pre-print on bioRxiv.org, is a collaborative work by TLC in conjunction with key opinion leader in respiratory therapies – Dr. Huey-Dong Wu, Senior Pulmonologist at the Department of Integrated Diagnostics and Therapeutics at National Taiwan University Hospital – and the leading authority in infectious diseases – Dr. Yee-Chun Chen, Professor of Medicine at National Taiwan University Hospital and College of Medicine, Investigator of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology, National Health Research Institutes of Taiwan, and Board Member and Vice President of the International Society for Human and Animal Mycology (ISHAM).

Seite 1 von 2
Taiwan Liposome Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TLC Announces Acceptance of Manuscript on Anti-COVID-19 Program by Clinical and Translational Science Journal Technology can be quickly translated and applied to other drugs for direct, extended release delivery to the lungs and is open for collaborationSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
Dante Labs Launching COVID-19 Testing in Europe Utilizing Fluidigm Pathogen Detection Kit on ...
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Mars, with SABIC and Huhtamaki, Introduces Recycled Content into Pet Food Packaging to Support a ...
Nouveau Monde Selected by Canadian and Quebec Governments as Key Partner for the Electrification of ...
ValOre Initiates Multi-faceted Optimization Testwork at Pedra Branca and Receives Preliminary ...
It’s Time To Look At UV-C Light Air Purification To Combat COVID-19 More Seriously
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
TLC Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
21.10.20
TLC Announces the Appointment of Thomas H. Bliss, Jr., MBA, as Chief Business Officer
14.10.20
TLC Enrolls First Subject in Phase I Clinical Trial of Inhalable Anti-COVID-19 Program (TLC19)
07.10.20
TLC Receives Australian and Taiwan Approval to Initiate Phase I Clinical Trial of TLC19 Inhalable Liposomal Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19