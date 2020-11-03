 

Disinfection Robot Market Set to Surge at a High CAGR Of 27% Over the Next Ten Years, Expanding 10X in Value Over the Same Period of Time - Persistence Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adoption of disinfection robots has increased rapidly after the outbreak of COVID-19. There has been an increase in the sale of disinfection robots by 400-600% across the globe. The novel coronavirus outbreak has also highlighted the inability of conventional techniques in disinfecting and sanitizing a facility, and this factor has rapidly driven the adoption of disinfection robots, as these robots can effectively disinfect hospitals and other public areas with minimal human interference. Many companies have got a stamp of approval for their products to fight the COVID-19 battle. Approvals for different products further enhances the attention given by end users. Many providers of disinfection services have entered the disinfection robots market, and many more are coming in with their innovative and advanced technologies and software. With the coronavirus outbreak, manufacturers of disinfection robots will be able to cash in on vast opportunities to make their business stand out from competitors by coming up with a broad range of products.

Persistence Market Research Logo

As per PMR analysis, the global disinfection robots market is set to surge at a high CAGR of 27% over the next ten years, expanding 10X in value over the same period of time.

Key Takeaways from Disinfection Robots Market Study

  • Based on product, with market value share of over 3/4, UV light robots will be the most profitable segment, due to higher adoption coupled with superior disinfection efficacy as compared to hydrogen peroxide vapor (HPV) robots.
  • In terms of technology, fully autonomous robots is the leading segment, owing to higher efficiency and low human interaction while disinfecting as compared to semi-autonomous robots.
  • North America is the most lucrative region in the global disinfection robots market, with around 45% of the market share, owing to higher adoption of these devices in the region.
  • As end users, hospitals is most profitable segment with around 2/3 of the market value share, due to higher demand for disinfection robots in order to reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22822

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Disinfection Robot Market Set to Surge at a High CAGR Of 27% Over the Next Ten Years, Expanding 10X in Value Over the Same Period of Time - Persistence Market Research NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Adoption of disinfection robots has increased rapidly after the outbreak of COVID-19. There has been an increase in the sale of disinfection robots by 400-600% across the globe. The novel coronavirus outbreak …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market worth $117.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Light Beer Market to Reach $338.83 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 2.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Leading Australian Companies Make A Stand For Disability Inclusion
MphRx Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Patient Care with Its Unified Data Aggregation ...
Reduction in Components Size and Increasing Need for Flexible Packaging to open Growth Avenues for Anti-static Films Market: TMR
Bank of Montreal to Redeem $1,000,000,000 3.34% Series H Medium-Term Notes Second Tranche ...
Avantor Discusses Cell & Gene Therapy Production Trends Through the Lens of COVID-19
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Protein Ingredients Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 91.89 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
Peak Re Announces the Successful Issuance of USD250,000,000 5.35% Perpetual Subordinated Guaranteed ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods