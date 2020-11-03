Disinfection Robot Market Set to Surge at a High CAGR Of 27% Over the Next Ten Years, Expanding 10X in Value Over the Same Period of Time - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adoption of disinfection robots has increased rapidly after the outbreak of COVID-19. There has been an increase in the sale of disinfection robots by 400-600% across the globe. The novel coronavirus outbreak has also highlighted the inability of conventional techniques in disinfecting and sanitizing a facility, and this factor has rapidly driven the adoption of disinfection robots, as these robots can effectively disinfect hospitals and other public areas with minimal human interference. Many companies have got a stamp of approval for their products to fight the COVID-19 battle. Approvals for different products further enhances the attention given by end users. Many providers of disinfection services have entered the disinfection robots market, and many more are coming in with their innovative and advanced technologies and software. With the coronavirus outbreak, manufacturers of disinfection robots will be able to cash in on vast opportunities to make their business stand out from competitors by coming up with a broad range of products.

As per PMR analysis, the global disinfection robots market is set to surge at a high CAGR of 27% over the next ten years, expanding 10X in value over the same period of time.

Key Takeaways from Disinfection Robots Market Study

Based on product, with market value share of over 3/4, UV light robots will be the most profitable segment, due to higher adoption coupled with superior disinfection efficacy as compared to hydrogen peroxide vapor (HPV) robots.

In terms of technology, fully autonomous robots is the leading segment, owing to higher efficiency and low human interaction while disinfecting as compared to semi-autonomous robots.

North America is the most lucrative region in the global disinfection robots market, with around 45% of the market share, owing to higher adoption of these devices in the region.

is the most lucrative region in the global disinfection robots market, with around 45% of the market share, owing to higher adoption of these devices in the region. As end users, hospitals is most profitable segment with around 2/3 of the market value share, due to higher demand for disinfection robots in order to reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22822