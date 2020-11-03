 

DGAP-News Mogo Finance S.A.: Unaudited 9M 2020 results on 10 November 2020 - Invitation to earnings call on 12 November 2020

Riga, Latvia, 3 November 2020. Mogo Finance and its group companies (the "Group"), specialized in used car financing, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Management Board on 12 November 2020, 15:00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 9M 2020 results on 10 November 2020.

CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics accompanied by CRO Julija Lebedinska-Ļitvinova Ph.D. will present and comment on the unaudited results by means of a presentation. The presentation will be held in English.

Please register: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/6588847

The presentation for the earnings call will be available here as of 12 November 2020, at 09:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Mogo Finance
Maris Kreics, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Email: maris.kreics@mogofinance.com

About Mogo Finance:
Mogo Finance is one of the largest and fastest-growing secured used car financing companies in Europe. Recognizing the niche in used car financing underserved by traditional lenders, Mogo Finance has expanded its operations to 17 countries issuing over EUR 560 million up to date and running a net loan and used car rent portfolio over EUR 176 million. Mogo offers secured loans up to EUR 15,000 with maximum tenor of 84 months making used car financing process convenient, both for its customers and partners. Wide geographical presence makes Mogo unique over its rivals and diversifies revenue streams.

Mogo Finance operates through its own branch network, more than 2,000 partner locations and strong online presence. Physical footprint makes Mogo Finance top of mind brand in used car financing. Established in 2012, headquartered in Riga, Latvia Mogo Finance operates in: Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Georgia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Albania, Belarus, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kenya and Uganda. www.mogofinance.com

