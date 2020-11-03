Kaleyra Included in Gartner’s Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service

For this Market Guide, Gartner recognized 20 vendors that offer CPaaS which offers application leaders a cloud-based middleware from which they can develop, run and distribute communications software. As per the Gartner report, “By 2023, 90% of global enterprises will leverage API-enabled CPaaS offerings as a strategic IT skill set to enhance their digital competitiveness, up from 20% in 2020.”

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS) (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that Kaleyra has been listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s all-encompassing Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service by analysts Daniel O'Connell and Lisa Unden-Farboud.

“We believe our inclusion in this important Market Guide is a testament to the scale and scope of our trusted CPaaS portfolio and our reputation as a global provider of communications platforms. As we continue to invest significant time and capital into further expanding and improving our product offerings, we look forward to the opportunity to serve even more customers in markets across the world,” said Dario Calogero, Kaleyra’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Calogero continued, “We are proud to offer a wide range of developer tools to help our customers get the most of our expansive platform, particularly our visual builder which is crucial for workers without coding skills to access the full range of the CPaaS toolset. In addition, we feel that being identified as a co-creator vendor validates our ability to work with our customers to identify and solve their most complex business communications problems.”

A complimentary copy of the Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service report can be accessed here.

Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service, Worldwide, Daniel O’Connell, Lisa Under-Farboud, 14 October 2020.

