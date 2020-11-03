 

StackPath Selects CommScope to Help Expand Global Cloud Capacity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

StackPath, a leading edge-computing platform provider, has selected CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, to support expansion of its cloud capacity across twelve global sites.

CommScope’s Professional Services team will manage the upgrade of StackPath’s data centers—including the installation of new switches, power distribution units and network cabling, as well as the decommissioning of equipment, asset tagging and recovery, bespoke packaging, logistics, and warehousing in preparation for future redeployment.

StackPath has selected CommScope’s Professional Services team to meet increased global demand from its cloud customer base. The initial projects are scheduled for completion in Q4 2020, with further growth planned into 2021.

“StackPath is experiencing tremendous demand for our edge computing platform, and we tapped CommScope to lead the build out of our data centers around the world to stay ahead of that demand,” said Paul Drew, vice president, Infrastructure & IT, StackPath. “CommScope offers unique, global expertise in large-scale data center deployments, and we’ll be working hand-in-hand with them in a number of key areas to prepare our network for tomorrow’s hyperscale opportunities.”

“CommScope’s Professional Services team offers leading cloud operators like StackPath the complete set of tools and expertise to expand cloud capacity on a global scale,” said Rich Soucie, vice president, Hyperscale and Cloud Services, CommScope. “We act as an extension of their network, allowing them to scale capacity quickly and simultaneously across multiple markets all over the globe.”

To learn more about CommScope’s Professional Services and solutions for hyperscale and data centers, visit our website here.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

Commscope Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

StackPath Selects CommScope to Help Expand Global Cloud Capacity StackPath, a leading edge-computing platform provider, has selected CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, to support expansion of its cloud capacity across twelve global sites. CommScope’s Professional …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Medical Customers Across the Globe Adopt Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer
Eutelsat Successfully Launches Sat.tv, Its Enhanced Electronic Program Guide for Free-to-air ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Jumia Opens Logistics Service to Third Parties
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Converge ICT Selects CommScope to Deliver High Speed Connectivity across the Philippines
20.10.20
CommScope Introduces RUCKUS Campus Switch Purpose-Built for Wi-Fi 6 and IoT Deployments
19.10.20
CommScope Acquires Virtual Radio Access Network Patents from Phluido
15.10.20
CommScope to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5
13.10.20
CommScope High Density Remote PHY Shelf Selected by Comcast for Distributed Access Architecture Transformation
12.10.20
CommScope to Demonstrate 10G Virtualized Networks and In-Home Experiences at SCTE
09.10.20
CommScope's Innovative Home Network Solutions Will Deliver Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity to Ziply Fiber Subscribers
08.10.20
CommScope Announces Distributed Access Architecture Portfolio Expansion