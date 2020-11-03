StackPath Selects CommScope to Help Expand Global Cloud Capacity

CommScope’s Professional Services team will manage the upgrade of StackPath’s data centers—including the installation of new switches, power distribution units and network cabling, as well as the decommissioning of equipment, asset tagging and recovery, bespoke packaging, logistics, and warehousing in preparation for future redeployment.

StackPath , a leading edge-computing platform provider, has selected CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, to support expansion of its cloud capacity across twelve global sites.

StackPath has selected CommScope’s Professional Services team to meet increased global demand from its cloud customer base. The initial projects are scheduled for completion in Q4 2020, with further growth planned into 2021.

“StackPath is experiencing tremendous demand for our edge computing platform, and we tapped CommScope to lead the build out of our data centers around the world to stay ahead of that demand,” said Paul Drew, vice president, Infrastructure & IT, StackPath. “CommScope offers unique, global expertise in large-scale data center deployments, and we’ll be working hand-in-hand with them in a number of key areas to prepare our network for tomorrow’s hyperscale opportunities.”

“CommScope’s Professional Services team offers leading cloud operators like StackPath the complete set of tools and expertise to expand cloud capacity on a global scale,” said Rich Soucie, vice president, Hyperscale and Cloud Services, CommScope. “We act as an extension of their network, allowing them to scale capacity quickly and simultaneously across multiple markets all over the globe.”

To learn more about CommScope’s Professional Services and solutions for hyperscale and data centers, visit our website here.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005115/en/