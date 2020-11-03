 

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

03.11.2020, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres”) (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, today announced that it plans to release its Fiscal First Quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 before the market open of the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call the same day to discuss the results, as well as provide an update on key strategic initiatives.  

Earnings Release
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Time: Before NYSE Market Opens

Executives
Federico Trucco, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrique Lopez Lecube, Chief Financial Officer
Máximo Goya, Investor Relations

Conference Call
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To participate, please dial:
(888) 869-1189 (U.S. domestic)
(706) 643-5902 (International)

Pre-Register for the conference call
  Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. You may pre-register at any time: click here 

To join via Webcast:
Click here

Replay:
 Available from 11:30 a.m. ET on November 12 until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 17, 2020
1-800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic)
1-416-621-4642 (International)
Conference ID = 4079285

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE American: BIOX) is a fully-integrated global provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. The Company's solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4 program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers' decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit https://investors.biocerescrops.com/.



