Teledyne Imaging’s virtual event to showcase latest solutions for industrial imaging

Teledyne Imaging Group to hold six advanced technology sessions in November 17-19, 2020

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Imaging, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global leader in machine vision technology, is pleased to announce it will host a multi-session virtual event November 17-19 to introduce its newest and most innovative imaging solutions. Online sessions led by subject matter experts from across the Teledyne Imaging group will cover topics such as machine learning and AI, extreme high-resolution and high-speed imaging, 3D sensing, non-visible and multi-spectral imaging, and high-volume, low-cost CMOS sensors. 

Event agenda:

Tuesday November 17, 2020

  • 9:00 AM (ET) – Clarity at High Speed – Performance Imaging
  • 10:30 AM (ET) – Connection is everything – Camera/Data Interfaces

Wednesday November 18, 2020

  • 9:00 AM (ET) – AI & Embedded Vision – Driving System Innovation
  • 10:30 AM (ET) – New Advances in 3D Sensing

Thursday November 19, 2020

  • 9:00 AM (ET) – Beyond Sight! Non-Visible and Multi-Spectral Imaging
  • 10:30 AM (ET) – Evolving CMOS Sensor Technology

Visit our website to sign up for one or all six advanced technology sessions for a look at the new imaging technology you’ll need to build your next generation vision system.

Notes to Editors:
Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

For more information, visit www.teledyneimaging.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jessica Broom
Senior Global Marcomm Manager
jessica.broom@teledyne.com

To contact sales, please visit our website.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d8c95e1-2fb1-4c9f ...


