VirTra Appoints Military Simulation Training Expert, John Givens, to Board of Directors

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets, has appointed John Givens to its board of directors. With Givens’s appointment, VirTra’s board of directors returns to five directors, including three independent directors and two inside directors.



Givens brings to VirTra’s board over 20 years of experience as a board member, entrepreneur, and corporate executive with a unique track record of successfully selling and implementing large military simulation contracts worldwide. Currently, Givens serves as a military board advisor to Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim), a global developer of advanced military simulation and training software. In 2010, he established the US company of BISim, and during his tenure as president of the company, he led the business development of its military simulation products from inception to becoming one of the most widely used simulation products throughout all branches of the U.S. military. He has achieved numerous awards and honors throughout his career, including an appointment to the board of directors of the National Center for Simulation (NCS), an association of defense companies, government, academic, and industry members, and the “Pioneer Award” for outstanding contributions and innovations to the training and effectiveness of U.S. and overseas soldiers, sailors, and airmen. Givens graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Florida Institute of Technology and proudly served in the United States Army.