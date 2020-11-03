 

Catalyst Biosciences to Present at Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced that Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, and Clinton Musil, chief financial officer, of Catalyst Biosciences will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place on November 16-18, 2020. Details for the company presentation are as follows:

Date: November 17, 2020
Time: 11:20 am ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel27/cbio/2063632

An archived webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days on the Events and Presentations section on the Company’s website.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare hematologic and complement-mediated disorders. Our protease engineering platform generated two late-stage clinical programs in hemophilia; a research program on engineering of subcutaneous (SQ) complement inhibitors; a discovery stage Factor IX gene therapy construct - CB 2679d-GT - for Hemophilia B, and a partnered preclinical development program with Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The product candidates generated by our protease engineering platform have improved functionality and potency that allow for: SQ administration of recombinant coagulation factors and complement inhibitors; low-dose, high activity gene therapy constructs; and less frequently dosed intravitreal therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about the product candidates generated by Catalyst’s protease engineering platform having improved functionality and potency. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed as a result of COVID-19 and other factors, that trials may not have satisfactory outcomes, that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of MarzAA, including the generation of neutralizing antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company’s products will be higher than anticipated, including as a result of delays in development and manufacturing resulting from COVID-19 and other factors, the risk that Biogen will terminate Catalyst’s agreement, competition and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2020, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Ana Kapor
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
investors@catbio.com




