 

Pulmonx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”) today announced the company will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Pulmonx management is scheduled to present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.

Pulmonx management will also be participating in investor meetings at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) is a commercial-stage medical technology company that provides minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, a form of COPD. The Pulmonx solution, which is comprised of the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, the Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and the StratX Lung Analysis Platform, is designed to treat severe emphysema/COPD patients who, despite medical management, are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device”. The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 80,000 valves used to treat more than 20,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves please visit www.MyLungsMyLife.com. For more information on the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Pulmonx, Chartis, StratX, and Zephyr are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.

Contact
Brian Johnston
Gilmartin Group
investors@pulmonx.com

 




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pulmonx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”) today announced the company will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Pulmonx management is scheduled to present at …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Nouveau Monde Selected by Canadian and Quebec Governments as Key Partner for the Electrification of ...
ValOre Initiates Multi-faceted Optimization Testwork at Pedra Branca and Receives Preliminary ...
It’s Time To Look At UV-C Light Air Purification To Combat COVID-19 More Seriously
ILA Enters into Binding Letter of Intent for the Purchase of Voxtur Technologies, Brightline Title ...
WISeKey Signed a Term Sheet to Acquire ARAGO
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...