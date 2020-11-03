 

Celestica Receives 2020 Supplier Excellence Award from Lam Research

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced it has been recognized by Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) as a recipient of a 2020 Supplier Excellence Award. Selected from Lam’s extensive list of preferred global suppliers, Celestica was one of six award recipients recognized for its commitment to exceeding performance standards. Celestica received the award for the Corporate Social Responsibility category, which recognized its exceptional support of Lam’s sustainability initiatives.

"Celestica is proud to support an industry leader like Lam Research to enable cutting edge semiconductor technologies while ensuring we practice and promote fair working conditions and sustainable business practices around the world,” said Greg Marvell, VP, Capital Equipment, Celestica. “As members of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), we are vocal advocates for the RBA’s Code of Conduct that establishes standards for how all companies in the electronics industry should behave to ensure that people are treated with respect and dignity, are provided with a safe work environment, and that manufacturing processes and supply chain practices are environmentally responsible."

Lam Research presented the 2020 Supplier Excellence Awards during virtual events held on Oct. 28 and 30. At this year’s events, themed “Resiliency: Agility and Flexibility,” Lam’s top suppliers gathered online to strengthen collaborative partnerships and discuss opportunities to drive continuous improvements in the supply chain.

“Our suppliers are an integral part of our success and we are pleased to congratulate our distinguished award winners,” said Tim Archer, president and chief executive officer of Lam Research. “Our collaboration with Celestica has played a critical role in ensuring that the semiconductor supply chain has been able to answer the world’s rapidly growing demand for technology. Together with our suppliers and customers, we are driving the semiconductor breakthroughs that are at the very core of the digital transformation of our society.”

About Celestica
Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

For further information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com. Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

