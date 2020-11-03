 

Protech Home Medical to Participate at Virtual Investor Conferences in November

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

SIDOTI WEBCASTED PRESENTATION TO BE HELD THURSDAY NOVEMBER 19

CINCINNATI, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Home Medical Corp. (the “Company” or “Protech”) (TSXV: PTQ) (OTCQX: PTQQF), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced that members of its management team will participate in 1x1 meetings at the upcoming 9th Annual Benchmark Virtual Discovery One on One Investor Conference on November 18th, and the Sidoti Fall 2020 Virtual Microcap Conference on November 19th.

9th Annual Benchmark Virtual Discovery One on One Investor Conference

Protech will participate in the 9th Annual Benchmark Virtual Discovery One on One Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Benchmark is a leading financial services firm focused on investment banking, equity research, and sales & trading within the Technology, Media, Healthcare and Industrial sectors. Founded in 1988, Benchmark is headquartered in New York City with offices in Boston, Milwaukee and San Francisco.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the 9th Annual Benchmark Virtual Discovery One on One Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, please contact Vince Curatola-Director of Corporate Marketing Services at vcuratola@benchmarkcompany.com.

Sidoti Fall 2020 Virtual Microcap Conference

Protech will participate in the Sidoti Fall 2020 Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020, which will be webcasted at 10:00am (EST).

The live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the Company's website at www.protechhomemedical.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on the Company's website following the event. Please visit the events section of the Sidoti & Company website at https://sidoticonference.com to register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting.

“On the heels of closing Sleepwell, bringing our run-rate revenue to $125 million, we continue to possess the strongest balance sheet in our history with over $28 million in cash and an undrawn USD$20 million credit facility with CIT Bank. We have consistently hit revenue and EBITDA margin milestones and have just revised our growth trajectory upward for the next five years, making this an exciting time for our company and shareholders,” commented Greg Crawford, CEO, and Chairman of Protech. “Furthermore, with the recent CMS decision to cancel the 2021 Competitive Bidding Program for 13 product categories, reimbursement rates have likely ‎neared a floor and there is no Medicare reimbursement rate cut risks for the foreseeable future which truly clears the margin outlook for us, and we believe this news, coupled with our continued strong operating performance, will bode well for our underlying results. We look forward to sharing our dynamic clinical respiratory company with new U.S. based investors, in particular as we look to significantly enhance our U.S. presence in 2021.”

ABOUT PROTECH HOME MEDICAL

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services and making life easier for the patient.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of ‎the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

For further information please visit our website at www.protechhomemedical.com, or contact:

Cole Stevens
VP of Corporate Development
Protech Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
cole.stevens@myphm.com

Gregory Crawford
Chief Executive Officer
Protech Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
investorinfo@myphm.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Protech Home Medical to Participate at Virtual Investor Conferences in November SIDOTI WEBCASTED PRESENTATION TO BE HELD THURSDAY NOVEMBER 19CINCINNATI, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Protech Home Medical Corp. (the “Company” or “Protech”) (TSXV: PTQ) (OTCQX: PTQQF), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Nouveau Monde Selected by Canadian and Quebec Governments as Key Partner for the Electrification of ...
ValOre Initiates Multi-faceted Optimization Testwork at Pedra Branca and Receives Preliminary ...
It’s Time To Look At UV-C Light Air Purification To Combat COVID-19 More Seriously
ILA Enters into Binding Letter of Intent for the Purchase of Voxtur Technologies, Brightline Title ...
WISeKey Signed a Term Sheet to Acquire ARAGO
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...