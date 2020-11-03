 

STRATA Skin Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) (“STRATA” or the “Company”), a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Management will hold a conference call to review the financial results and provide a corporate update starting at at 8:30 am Eastern time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast.

The link to the webcast will be available on the STRATA Skin Sciences website at www.strataskinsciences.com under the investor relations section and will be archived for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial (800) 786-6705 (US/Canada) or (212) 271-4651 (International) and use the conference ID number 21971988.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.
STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions.

The Company’s proprietary XTRAC excimer laser delivers a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma diseases which impact over 35 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents, including exclusive rights for patents for the delivery of treatment to vitiligo patients.

STRATA’s unique business model leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company’s partner dermatology clinics.

The XTRAC business has used this proven DTC model to grow its domestic dermatology partner network to over 789 clinics, with a worldwide installed base of over 2,000 devices. The Company is able to offer 90% of DTC patients an introduction to physicians prescribing a reimbursable solution, using XTRAC, within a 10-mile radius of their house. The Company is a leader in dermatology in-clinic business generation for its partners.

Investor Relations Contact:
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
ir@strataskin.com

 


