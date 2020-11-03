 

Change in the number of Aktia Bank Plc shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
3 November 2020 at 3.00 p.m.

Change in the number of Aktia Bank Plc shares

As part of the Aktia Group’s employee share savings plan AktiaUna 2020–2021, Aktia Bank Plc has issued a total of 69,881 new shares. The share issue is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 16 April 2020.

Aktia Bank Plc’s share savings plan AktiaUna is open for all employees in the group and a participant is offered the opportunity to save a proportion of his or her salary to be used for acquisition of Aktia shares (so called savings shares). The employee share savings plan is further described in Aktia’s annual and sustainability report.

The new shares are savings shares acquired for the participants with the participants’ savings accrued during 1 April–30 September 2020. The shares have been subscribed for at a price of 8.45 euro per share, which is based on the trade volume weighted average share price on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1–30 September 2020 with a 10 per cent discount.

The new shares will be entered into the Trade Register on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 16 November 2020 and will be applied for public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 17 November 2020. The number of shares in Aktia will increase by 69,881 shares up to 69,574,173 shares. The share subscription price will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Mia Bengts, General Counsel, tel. 010 247 6348

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


Aktia Pankki (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Change in the number of Aktia Bank Plc shares Aktia Bank Plc Stock Exchange Release 3 November 2020 at 3.00 p.m. Change in the number of Aktia Bank Plc shares As part of the Aktia Group’s employee share savings plan AktiaUna 2020–2021, Aktia Bank Plc has issued a total of 69,881 new shares. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Nouveau Monde Selected by Canadian and Quebec Governments as Key Partner for the Electrification of ...
ValOre Initiates Multi-faceted Optimization Testwork at Pedra Branca and Receives Preliminary ...
It’s Time To Look At UV-C Light Air Purification To Combat COVID-19 More Seriously
ILA Enters into Binding Letter of Intent for the Purchase of Voxtur Technologies, Brightline Title ...
WISeKey Signed a Term Sheet to Acquire ARAGO
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Aktia Bank Plc’s Interim Report January–September 2020: The stable financial performance continued, negative value changes in the Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio affected the operating profit
23.10.20
Aktia Bank Plc: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act
23.10.20
Aktia Bank Plc: Supplement to Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act
20.10.20
Aktia's interim report for January–September will be published on Tuesday 3 November 2020 at 8.00 a.m.
07.10.20
Change in Aktia Bank Plc’s number of shares