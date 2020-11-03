 

Motus GI and NYU Langone Health Partner to Improve its Inpatient Colonoscopy Management

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions to help improve clinical outcomes, is launching a new clinical protocol with NYU Langone Health to incorporate the Company’s Pure-Vu GEN2 System (Pure-Vu) with the intention to improve the management of its inpatient colonoscopies.

Seth Gross, MD, Director of Clinical Care and Quality in the Division of Gastroenterology at NYU Langone Health, has worked closely with Motus GI on the development of this protocol at NYU Langone Health, and will work with Motus GI to provide training and support for use of the Pure-Vu System.

Dr. Gross and Melissa Latorre, MD, Director of Inpatient Services in the Division of Gastroenterology at NYU Langone, also have been involved in the development of the Pure-Vu System as key investigators in the REDUCE study, which showed a clinical success rate of 98% for hospitalized patients that had minimal bowel preparation.

“Suboptimal bowel preparation can lead to missed diagnosis and extend exam time for inpatient GI procedures,” Dr. Gross says. “Having a tool that allows for a more efficient procedure when a successful preparation was not achieved is a win for everyone, but most especially, our patients.”

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Dr. Gross, Dr. Latorre and the team at NYU Langone Health.  After an efficient product evaluation, we’re pleased to receive value analysis approval for the implementation of the Pure-Vu System,” stated Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Motus GI. “We’ll now focus on expanding training to additional physicians and staff, as well as implementing this standard patient screening protocol for the optimal use of the Pure-Vu System at NYU.”

The Pure-Vu System, a U.S. FDA cleared medical device indicated to help facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The device integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to enable safe and rapid cleansing during the procedure while preserving established procedural workflow and techniques. Within the last year, the Company initiated its commercial launch of the Pure-Vu System in the U.S. with an initial focus on inpatient colonoscopy. The system is currently in more than 20 major U.S. hospitals.

About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, including without limitation, risks related to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the timing and results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, maintenance of intellectual property rights or other risks discussed in the Company’s Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2020, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
(646) 597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com


