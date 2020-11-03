Motus GI and NYU Langone Health Partner to Improve its Inpatient Colonoscopy Management

Seth Gross, MD, Director of Clinical Care and Quality in the Division of Gastroenterology at NYU Langone Health, has worked closely with Motus GI on the development of this protocol at NYU Langone Health, and will work with Motus GI to provide training and support for use of the Pure-Vu System.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions to help improve clinical outcomes, is launching a new clinical protocol with NYU Langone Health to incorporate the Company’s Pure-Vu GEN2 System (Pure-Vu) with the intention to improve the management of its inpatient colonoscopies.

Dr. Gross and Melissa Latorre, MD, Director of Inpatient Services in the Division of Gastroenterology at NYU Langone, also have been involved in the development of the Pure-Vu System as key investigators in the REDUCE study, which showed a clinical success rate of 98% for hospitalized patients that had minimal bowel preparation.

“Suboptimal bowel preparation can lead to missed diagnosis and extend exam time for inpatient GI procedures,” Dr. Gross says. “Having a tool that allows for a more efficient procedure when a successful preparation was not achieved is a win for everyone, but most especially, our patients.”

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Dr. Gross, Dr. Latorre and the team at NYU Langone Health. After an efficient product evaluation, we’re pleased to receive value analysis approval for the implementation of the Pure-Vu System,” stated Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Motus GI. “We’ll now focus on expanding training to additional physicians and staff, as well as implementing this standard patient screening protocol for the optimal use of the Pure-Vu System at NYU.”

The Pure-Vu System, a U.S. FDA cleared medical device indicated to help facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The device integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to enable safe and rapid cleansing during the procedure while preserving established procedural workflow and techniques. Within the last year, the Company initiated its commercial launch of the Pure-Vu System in the U.S. with an initial focus on inpatient colonoscopy. The system is currently in more than 20 major U.S. hospitals.

