SeaSpine Announces Publication of Results from a Cellular Bone Graft Study in The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery (JBJS)

The study concluded that the cells in cellular bone matrix (CBM) products did not improve fusion or bone formation. The study also demonstrated that SeaSpine’s demineralized bone matrix (DBM) product, OsteoStrand Plus, outperformed the tested CBM products. The study was conducted by leading investigators from the University of Southern California (USC) and Emory University in collaboration with SeaSpine.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the publication of results from a preclinical study, “Examination of the Role of Cells in Commercially Available Cellular Allografts in Spine Fusion: An in vivo animal study,” in The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery (JBJS). JBJS is the highest regarded scientific publication in the fields of orthopedics and spine.

“The class of cellular bone matrices has become ubiquitous in spinal surgery, yet there is no compelling data that the cells offer any clinical benefit to justify the high price point,” said Dr Jeffrey Wang, co-author of the publication and Professor of Clinical Orthopaedic Surgery and Neurosurgery at USC, a director of the Spine Center at USC, and a past President of the North American Spine Society (NASS) and the Cervical Spine Research Society (CSRS). “I’m honored to have participated in this study, which was led by my colleague Dr. Zorica Buser, with support from USC fellows and researchers. This project is a positive example of how academics and industry can collaborate to generate solid evidence around the clinical- and cost-effectiveness of the many different bone graft options available to a spine surgeon today.”

Cellular allografts, or cellular bone matrices, are a class of tissue product containing a viable cellular component and often are marketed as providing a potential clinical benefit for bone formation. The CBM market has grown dramatically over the last 10 years to an estimated $400 million to $500 million, driven in part by the significant price premium for CBM products relative to DBM products and traditional bone substitutes. Payor approval of CBMs has come under increasing pressure in recent years because of the lack of strong evidence supporting its clinical efficacy.