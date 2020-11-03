 

Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results on November 9, 2020

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: November 9, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in number: (877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International)
Passcode: 8059421
Webcast: www.novavax.com, “For Investors”/ “Events”

Conference call and webcast replay:

Dates:  Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, November 9, 2020 until 
  7:30 p.m. ET November 16, 2020
Dial-in number: (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International)
Passcode: 8059421
Webcast: www.novavax.com, “For Investors”/ “Events”, until February 9, 2021

﻿About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax is currently conducting multiple clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against the virus that causes COVID-19, including a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the United Kingdom to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity in individuals aged 18-84 years of age. NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both candidate vaccines incorporate Novavax’ proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Investors
Erika Trahan
ir@novavax.com
240-268-2022

Media
Brandzone/KOGS Communication
Edna Kaplan
kaplan@kogspr.com
617-974-8659




