GK Software successful in its cloud business - two major customers select cloud4retail

GK Software gains a significant new customer order for its cloud solution

First existing customer opts to switch to cloud4retail

GK Software SE has reached some important milestones in implementing its cloud strategy during the second half of the current financial year. Two important German retailers have decided to make use of the cloud4retail platform as software-as-a-service. This means that GK Software will make available its platform of solutions as a pure cloud solution for these retailers and take over their operations in the cloud. The customer platforms are hosted in the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Remote installations and updates for the systems in the stores are ordered by the customers in the cloud context and are performed by GK Software. cloud4retail has important features as a genuine enterprise cloud solution for the retail sector: adjustments and ongoing developments are equally possible, just as major retail customers are accustomed to obtaining from the GK Software solutions that are offered as a classic service. As a result , retailers can also map their individual special features when using OmniPOS in a cloud and this allows them to be successful in a competitive environment.

One of the top five DIY markets in Germany with stores in several European countries has opted to introduce OmniPOS as software-as-a-service as the first new customer. As part of this important project, GK Software will operate far more than 2,000 installations from a cloud after the roll-out process has been completed. A longstanding existing customer in the specialist retail sector has also decided to complete the switch to OmniPOS in a cloud. GK Software will also take over operating the platform in this project. Both customers have signed long-term contracts of a software-as-a-service type.