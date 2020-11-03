Recruiter.com Signs $8 Million in Revenue Potential with New Client Wins in the Healthcare Industry

A recent Recruiter Index report showed optimism in the healthcare sector, with 80 percent of surveyed recruiters expecting demand to increase in the vertical through the end of the year. As reported by Medical Economics on October 5, 2020, the U.S. added 53,000 healthcare jobs in September and 75,300 in August.

HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading AI-powered hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, has announced eight new client wins in the healthcare industry, from which Recruiter.com could generate more than $8 million of revenue over the next 14 months.

"Of the new jobs added to the Recruiter.com Job Market platform, approximately 34% are in healthcare," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "These represent great career opportunities for the 1.4 million healthcare workers who lost their jobs in April 2020, and many of these roles are essential front-line roles."

Filling these types of roles quickly with the right talent is a top priority for Recruiter.com. Recruiter.com added leading healthcare recruiting companies to its network to address increasing demand, including Reliant Health of Atlanta, GA, RNA Search of Orlando, Florida, MSS360 of Virginia, and Ignite Medical Staffing of Portland, Oregon, to assist in delivering to Recruiter.com’s healthcare clients.

“As a recruiter placing candidates in medical staffing roles, we feel an incredible sense of urgency in the COVID-19 economy,” said Joy Bunde, CEO of Ignite Staffing. “Working closely with Recruiter.com allows me to leverage my network of experienced and talented medical personnel and get them placed in roles across the country to serve their local communities.”

With more than 27,000 small and independent recruiters in the Recuiter.com network, actively engaging these recruiters in healthcare opportunities is essential. "We run weekly Zoom calls for our virtual healthcare team, which continues to grow each week," said Linda Lutton, Vice President of Operations and Delivery for Recruiter.com.

Many of our customers realize that finding talent often requires looking for additional resources and support. Recruiter.com recently signed with a sizable medical staffing company. "Though our client has a team of in-house recruiters, they are relying on Recruiter.com to address the immediate jobs they are trying to staff," said Rick Roberts, President of Recruiting Solutions for Recruiter.com. “The flexibility we provide to expand in-house recruiting services on an as-needed basis is one of the many parts of our differentiated model.”