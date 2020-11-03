 

Recruiter.com Signs $8 Million in Revenue Potential with New Client Wins in the Healthcare Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 14:15  |  34   |   |   

New contracts create a strong revenue pipeline in the healthcare segment

HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading AI-powered hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, has announced eight new client wins in the healthcare industry, from which Recruiter.com could generate more than $8 million of revenue over the next 14 months.

A recent Recruiter Index report showed optimism in the healthcare sector, with 80 percent of surveyed recruiters expecting demand to increase in the vertical through the end of the year. As reported by Medical Economics on October 5, 2020, the U.S. added 53,000 healthcare jobs in September and 75,300 in August.

"Of the new jobs added to the Recruiter.com Job Market platform, approximately 34% are in healthcare," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "These represent great career opportunities for the 1.4 million healthcare workers who lost their jobs in April 2020, and many of these roles are essential front-line roles."

Filling these types of roles quickly with the right talent is a top priority for Recruiter.com. Recruiter.com added leading healthcare recruiting companies to its network to address increasing demand, including Reliant Health of Atlanta, GA, RNA Search of Orlando, Florida, MSS360 of Virginia, and Ignite Medical Staffing of Portland, Oregon, to assist in delivering to Recruiter.com’s healthcare clients.

“As a recruiter placing candidates in medical staffing roles, we feel an incredible sense of urgency in the COVID-19 economy,” said Joy Bunde, CEO of Ignite Staffing. “Working closely with Recruiter.com allows me to leverage my network of experienced and talented medical personnel and get them placed in roles across the country to serve their local communities.”

With more than 27,000 small and independent recruiters in the Recuiter.com network, actively engaging these recruiters in healthcare opportunities is essential. "We run weekly Zoom calls for our virtual healthcare team, which continues to grow each week," said Linda Lutton, Vice President of Operations and Delivery for Recruiter.com.

Many of our customers realize that finding talent often requires looking for additional resources and support. Recruiter.com recently signed with a sizable medical staffing company. "Though our client has a team of in-house recruiters, they are relying on Recruiter.com to address the immediate jobs they are trying to staff," said Rick Roberts, President of Recruiting Solutions for Recruiter.com. “The flexibility we provide to expand in-house recruiting services on an as-needed basis is one of the many parts of our differentiated model.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com Signs $8 Million in Revenue Potential with New Client Wins in the Healthcare Industry New contracts create a strong revenue pipeline in the healthcare segmentHOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading AI-powered hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Nouveau Monde Selected by Canadian and Quebec Governments as Key Partner for the Electrification of ...
ValOre Initiates Multi-faceted Optimization Testwork at Pedra Branca and Receives Preliminary ...
It’s Time To Look At UV-C Light Air Purification To Combat COVID-19 More Seriously
ILA Enters into Binding Letter of Intent for the Purchase of Voxtur Technologies, Brightline Title ...
WISeKey Signed a Term Sheet to Acquire ARAGO
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...