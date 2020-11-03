Legacy Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of the Expiration Date for Tender Offer

New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced tender offer to purchase up to all of its 6,122,699 issued and outstanding shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Class A Common Stock”), that were initially issued as part of the units in its initial public offering (such shares of Class A common stock, the “Public Shares”) at a price of $10.5040 per Public Share, net to the seller in cash, without interest (the “Purchase Price”). This Offer is being made in accordance with the provisions of the previously announced Business Combination Agreement, dated September 18, 2020, by and among Legacy, Excel Merger Sub I, Inc, Excel Merger Sub II, LLC, Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp., and Shareholder Representative Services LLC, solely in its capacity as the stockholder representative (the “Business Combination Agreement”) and pursuant to Legacy’s organizational documents in order to provide the holders of Public Shares with an opportunity to redeem their of Public Shares for a pro rata portion of Legacy’s Trust Account in connection with the proposed business combination contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement (the “Business Combination”). As amended, the tender offer will now expire at 12:01 a.m. New York City time, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, unless further extended or earlier terminated.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the depositary for the tender offer, has advised Legacy that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, November 2, 2020, an aggregate of 666,459 Public Shares were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn. Legacy stockholders who have already tendered their Public Shares do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the expiration date of the tender offer. Legacy stockholders may withdraw shares they have previously tendered at any time prior to the extended expiration date of the tender offer.

Complete terms and conditions of the tender offer can be found in the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and certain other materials contained in the Company’s tender offer statement on Schedule TO originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 5, 2020, as amended and as may be further amended from time to time (the “Offer to Purchase”), and available at www.sec.gov . Except as described in this press release, the terms of the tender offer remain the same as set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Letter of Transmittal.