 

Legacy Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of the Expiration Date for Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 14:28  |  101   |   |   

New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced tender offer to purchase up to all of its 6,122,699 issued and outstanding shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Class A Common Stock”), that were initially issued as part of the units in its initial public offering (such shares of Class A common stock, the “Public Shares”) at a price of $10.5040 per Public Share, net to the seller in cash, without interest (the “Purchase Price”). This Offer is being made in accordance with the provisions of the previously announced Business Combination Agreement, dated September 18, 2020, by and among Legacy, Excel Merger Sub I, Inc, Excel Merger Sub II, LLC, Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp., and Shareholder Representative Services LLC, solely in its capacity as the stockholder representative (the “Business Combination Agreement”) and pursuant to Legacy’s organizational documents in order to provide the holders of Public Shares with an opportunity to redeem their of Public Shares for a pro rata portion of Legacy’s Trust Account in connection with the proposed business combination contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement (the “Business Combination”). As amended, the tender offer will now expire at 12:01 a.m. New York City time, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, unless further extended or earlier terminated.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the depositary for the tender offer, has advised Legacy that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, November 2, 2020, an aggregate of 666,459 Public Shares were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn. Legacy stockholders who have already tendered their Public Shares do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the expiration date of the tender offer. Legacy stockholders may withdraw shares they have previously tendered at any time prior to the extended expiration date of the tender offer.

Complete terms and conditions of the tender offer can be found in the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and certain other materials contained in the Company’s tender offer statement on Schedule TO originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 5, 2020, as amended and as may be further amended from time to time (the “Offer to Purchase”), and available at www.sec.gov. Except as described in this press release, the terms of the tender offer remain the same as set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Letter of Transmittal.

Seite 1 von 5
Legacy Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legacy Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of the Expiration Date for Tender Offer New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced tender …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Nouveau Monde Selected by Canadian and Quebec Governments as Key Partner for the Electrification of ...
ValOre Initiates Multi-faceted Optimization Testwork at Pedra Branca and Receives Preliminary ...
Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
ILA Enters into Binding Letter of Intent for the Purchase of Voxtur Technologies, Brightline Title ...
WISeKey Signed a Term Sheet to Acquire ARAGO
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. to Participate in the G.research 44th Annual Automotive Symposium on November 3, 2020 at 2: 30 pm ET
19.10.20
 Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. to Participate in SPACInsider-ICR Webinar on October 22nd at 2pm ET
05.10.20
Legacy Acquisition Corp. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer in connection with the Completion of its Business Combination