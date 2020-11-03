 

Gold Payment App CORO Granted Money Transmitter License in Alabama and Starts to Onboard Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

Coro Global Inc. (OTCQB: CGLO) (the “Company”) today announced its subsidiary Coro Corp. has been granted a Money Transmitter license by the State of Alabama’s Securities Commission.

As a result, Alabama residents will have access to CORO - a payment app that allows customers to exchange, send and save gold and U.S. dollars easily and securely.

CORO is now available in the Apple App and Google Play stores to residents of Florida, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Alaska, D.C., Delaware, Idaho, Montana, Massachusetts, Oregon, South Carolina, Washington State and Wisconsin. The company intends to release CORO in additional U.S. states over the coming months.

Alabama’s economy is expected to shrink by 3.4% in 2020, but depending on how well households fare against the pandemic, a rebound may be possible by 2021. The Company believes Alabamian families can better protect their finances by saving their money in gold - the world’s oldest and most resilient form of money. Gold has historically survived (and even thrived) through periods of economic turmoil: this year it reached record high prices, despite stock market crashes.

“People need to know their money is safe, and at the moment, traditional financial institutions and Wall Street aren’t all that reassuring,” said J. Mark Goode, CEO of Coro Global Inc. “Even if people know about the benefits of gold, they may not know how to actually use it as money - that’s why we’ve made it as easy as downloading an app.”

The approved Alabama license authorizes Coro to transmit currency, monetary value, or payment instruments within Alabama, as well as from the state to other jurisdictions. To obtain the license, Coro was required to implement a rigorous compliance program and develop an advanced AML/KYC onboarding and monitoring system for anti-money laundering compliance, as well as a strict financial audit process.

For Coro, ensuring the security of customers’ money and personal data has always been a priority. That is why the CORO app runs on the state-of-the-art hashgraph distributed ledger technology (DLT) to protect against cyberattacks and operate at revolutionary speeds.

The gold in CORO customers’ digital wallets will always be matched by physical gold held in a secure safe, insured and verified by the world leader in precious metals trading, Dillon Gage.

About Coro Global Inc.

Coro Global Inc. is a Miami, Florida-based fintech company that is creating a new financial payment system where gold can be used as money in everyday transactions as easily as fiat currencies. Coro's platform is powered by cutting-edge Distributed Ledger Technology, allowing customers to send and receive global payments and exchange currency, including gold, seamlessly and securely.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law.

Coro Global Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Payment App CORO Granted Money Transmitter License in Alabama and Starts to Onboard Customers Coro Global Inc. (OTCQB: CGLO) (the “Company”) today announced its subsidiary Coro Corp. has been granted a Money Transmitter license by the State of Alabama’s Securities Commission. As a result, Alabama residents will have access to CORO - a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Medical Customers Across the Globe Adopt Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer
Eutelsat Successfully Launches Sat.tv, Its Enhanced Electronic Program Guide for Free-to-air ...
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
Louisa Ritter Joins Kilroy Realty’s Board of Directors
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Gold Payment App CORO Granted Money Transmitter Licenses in Washington, D.C. and Washington State