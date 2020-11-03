Expeditors Reports Third Quarter 2020 EPS Of $1.12

“Volumes started to recover across most of our products during the quarter, even as the global effects of COVID-19 continued to impact our business worldwide,” said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Similar to Q2, the pandemic caused an increase in demand for certain goods at the same time that air capacity remained tight due to travel restrictions and the limited schedule of domestic and international passenger flights. This caused continued imbalances between carrier capacity and demand, principally on exports out of North Asia, which was the only market in which air volumes increased during the third quarter. To meet the urgent transportation needs that could not be fulfilled with scheduled capacity, we utilized charter capacity for certain customers, resulting in higher average buy and sell rates. While airfreight buy and sell rates were generally lower in our third quarter than the extremes we experienced in the second quarter, they remained historically elevated and highly unpredictable due to ongoing supply/demand imbalances. We would expect air pricing to remain volatile until passenger traffic starts to return in a meaningful way.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced third quarter 2020 financial results including the following highlights compared to the same quarter of 2019:

“While our ocean freight business has not been nearly as impacted by supply constraints, carriers remain disciplined and are carefully managing capacity even as volumes have increased from the lows we saw earlier in this pandemic. Across most of our products in the third quarter, we experienced a steady recovery in demand as shippers adjusted to an altered marketplace and disrupted supply chains.

“Despite the challenges, we continue to serve our customers at the highest level throughout our organization, whether working from remote locations or on-site at one of our many warehouses, where we are following very strict safety protocols. Thanks to the ongoing implementation of our business continuity plans and the adaptability of our people, all of our offices remain open, connected, and are functioning extremely well. Our network is strong, and our people remain steadfast and highly flexible.”

Bradley S. Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, “The effects of COVID-19 continued to impact volumes for all products, although not as significantly as in the prior sequential quarter. While we have experienced increased demand in many of our markets for a mix of products, capacity constraints in air, and to a lesser extent in ocean, have led to a continued buy/sell rate imbalance. While we remain uncertain about the pace, strength, or evenness of an economic recovery, we will continue to use our strong financial position to make important strategic investments that are necessary for our future growth, while continuing our focus on controlling costs and improving operational efficiencies. We appreciate the hard work of our District Managers and their leadership teams as they continue to execute at a high level, control operational expenses and limit the addition of headcount.”

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, November 3, 2020 Financial Highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (in 000's of US dollars except per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Revenues $ 2,464,797 $ 2,074,855 19 % $ 6,947,293 $ 6,130,485 13 % Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1 $ 1,730,418 $ 1,400,499 24 % $ 4,848,187 $ 4,140,320 17 % Salaries and other operating expenses2 $ 482,434 $ 467,806 3 % $ 1,440,480 $ 1,403,813 3 % Operating income $ 251,945 $ 206,550 22 % $ 658,626 $ 586,352 12 % Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 191,307 $ 160,221 19 % $ 497,520 $ 453,069 10 % Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.12 $ 0.92 22 % $ 2.92 $ 2.60 12 % Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.14 $ 0.94 21 % $ 2.96 $ 2.65 12 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 170,735 173,483 170,539 174,463 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 168,310 170,415 167,942 171,084

1Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 2Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we did not repurchase any shares of common stock and during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we repurchased 4.4 million shares of common stock at an average price of $71.41 per share. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, we repurchased 0.9 million and 4.1 million shares of common stock at an average price of $69.51 and $72.60 per share, respectively.

Employee Full-time Equivalents as of September 30, 2020 2019 North America 6,666 6,861 Europe 3,361 3,427 North Asia 2,406 2,483 South Asia 1,643 1,674 Middle East, Africa and India 1,509 1,565 Latin America 800 860 Information Systems 975 939 Corporate 383 383 Total 17,743 18,192

Third quarter year-over-year percentage (decrease) increase in: 2020 Airfreight kilos Ocean freight FEU July (12 )% (13 )% August (5 )% (5 )% September 2 % 5 % Quarter (5 )% (5 )%

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements such as our expectations of continued volatility in air pricing. Actual results could differ materially because of factors such as: the timing until passenger traffic starts to return in a meaningful way; the impact on our ocean volumes; the pace, strength, or evenness of the of an economic recovery; our employees’ ability to continue to perform at a high level; airfreight buy and sell rates; our access to carrier capacity; our ability to keep our global offices open and operating; employee retention; employee health and safety; our ability to execute our business continuity plans; the strength of our financial position and our ability to continue to make investments in our strategic initiatives; our ability to remain a strong, healthy, unified and resilient organization; our ability to control costs and improve operational efficiencies; our ability to control operational expenses and limit the addition of headcount. The COVID-19 pandemic could have the effect of heightening many of the other risks described in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including, without limitation, those related to the success of our strategy and desire to maintain historical unitary profitability, our ability to attract and retain customers, our ability to manage costs, interruptions to our information technology systems, the ability of third-party providers to perform and potential litigation as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors are discussed in the Company’s regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law.

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,465,510 $ 1,230,491 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit loss of $5,171 at September 30, 2020 and $11,143 at December 31, 2019 1,582,424 1,315,091 Deferred contract costs 232,351 131,783 Other 129,617 92,558 Total current assets 3,409,902 2,769,923 Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $510,103 at September 30, 2020 and $478,906 at December 31, 2019 499,189 499,344 Operating lease right-of-use assets 422,002 390,035 Goodwill 7,927 7,927 Deferred federal and state income taxes, net 3,130 8,034 Other assets, net 16,404 16,621 Total assets $ 4,358,554 $ 3,691,884 Liabilities: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 888,761 $ 735,695 Accrued expenses, primarily salaries and related costs 236,826 189,446 Contract liabilities 267,266 154,183 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 70,755 65,367 Federal, state and foreign income taxes 33,100 23,627 Total current liabilities 1,496,708 1,168,318 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 357,373 326,347 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, none issued — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share. Issued and outstanding: 169,231 shares at September 30, 2020 and 169,622 shares at December 31, 2019 1,692 1,696 Additional paid-in capital 145,924 3,203 Retained earnings 2,489,694 2,321,316 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (135,281 ) (131,187 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,502,029 2,195,028 Noncontrolling interest 2,444 2,191 Total equity 2,504,473 2,197,219 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,358,554 $ 3,691,884

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Airfreight services $ 1,093,550 $ 715,450 $ 3,237,179 $ 2,171,928 Ocean freight and ocean services 612,858 585,374 1,597,997 1,697,824 Customs brokerage and other services 758,389 774,031 2,112,117 2,260,733 Total revenues 2,464,797 2,074,855 6,947,293 6,130,485 Operating Expenses: Airfreight services 833,689 522,868 2,450,931 1,574,717 Ocean freight and ocean services 455,072 424,215 1,185,154 1,234,845 Customs brokerage and other services 441,657 453,416 1,212,102 1,330,758 Salaries and related 373,613 356,331 1,110,760 1,069,592 Rent and occupancy 42,484 41,987 126,383 124,407 Depreciation and amortization 15,851 12,386 42,620 38,456 Selling and promotion 2,945 10,133 14,301 32,852 Other 47,541 46,969 146,416 138,506 Total operating expenses 2,212,852 1,868,305 6,288,667 5,544,133 Operating income 251,945 206,550 658,626 586,352 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 1,504 5,501 8,870 18,123 Other, net 980 1,895 5,161 5,822 Other income, net 2,484 7,396 14,031 23,945 Earnings before income taxes 254,429 213,946 672,657 610,297 Income tax expense 62,710 53,319 173,968 156,029 Net earnings 191,719 160,627 498,689 454,268 Less net earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interest 412 406 1,169 1,199 Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 191,307 $ 160,221 $ 497,520 $ 453,069 Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.12 $ 0.92 $ 2.92 $ 2.60 Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.14 $ 0.94 $ 2.96 $ 2.65 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 170,735 173,483 170,539 174,463 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 168,310 170,415 167,942 171,084

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Activities: Net earnings $ 191,719 $ 160,627 $ 498,689 $ 454,268 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Provisions for losses on accounts receivable 398 757 4,607 453 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (1,276 ) (5,822 ) 2,872 (17 ) Stock compensation expense 12,297 12,155 45,091 49,361 Depreciation and amortization 15,851 12,386 42,620 38,456 Other, net 2,919 652 3,470 812 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (106,065 ) 43,885 (274,440 ) 246,175 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 94,263 (58,816 ) 201,940 (141,199 ) (Increase) decrease in deferred contract costs (81,486 ) 10,301 (99,887 ) 28,550 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 91,638 (13,211 ) 112,244 (36,933 ) (Decrease) in income taxes payable, net (41,286 ) (671 ) (10,644 ) (33,284 ) (Increase) decrease in other, net (17,373 ) (744 ) (13,242 ) 47 Net cash from operating activities 161,599 161,499 513,320 606,689 Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (9,178 ) (15,521 ) (37,419 ) (37,943 ) Other, net 1,174 232 963 1,525 Net cash from investing activities (8,004 ) (15,289 ) (36,456 ) (36,418 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 121,430 60,713 174,016 120,190 Repurchases of common stock — (61,999 ) (314,225 ) (296,922 ) Dividends paid — — (86,815 ) (85,184 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards — — (10,566 ) (6,674 ) Net cash from financing activities 121,430 (1,286 ) (237,590 ) (268,590 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 10,030 (11,604 ) (4,255 ) (9,446 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 285,055 133,320 235,019 292,235 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,180,455 1,082,650 1,230,491 923,735 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,465,510 $ 1,215,970 $ 1,465,510 $ 1,215,970 Taxes Paid: Income taxes $ 106,434 $ 61,201 $ 180,242 $ 196,169

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Business Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) UNITED STATES OTHER NORTH AMERICA LATIN AMERICA NORTH ASIA SOUTH ASIA EUROPE MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA AND INDIA ELIMI- NATIONS CONSOLI- DATED For the three months ended

September 30, 2020: Revenues1 $ 686,245 78,129 39,193 883,104 267,228 378,048 133,765 (915 ) 2,464,797 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses2 $ 379,588 44,911 23,361 720,807 200,334 261,325 100,619 (527 ) 1,730,418 Salaries and other operating expenses3 $ 197,749 25,325 12,359 81,876 39,926 96,658 28,925 (384 ) 482,434 Operating income $ 108,908 7,893 3,473 80,421 26,968 20,065 4,221 (4 ) 251,945 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,336,071 163,943 76,173 689,525 231,771 642,124 228,423 (9,476 ) 4,358,554 Capital expenditures $ 4,703 483 180 1,075 665 1,780 292 — 9,178 Equity $ 1,791,658 77,915 31,324 246,557 97,564 185,352 110,714 (36,611 ) 2,504,473 For the three months ended

September 30, 2019: Revenues1 $ 692,229 88,088 38,341 624,351 196,569 320,769 115,397 (889 ) 2,074,855 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses2 $ 389,254 51,420 22,990 489,195 145,345 221,149 81,592 (446 ) 1,400,499 Salaries and other operating expenses3 $ 210,767 25,731 14,547 70,410 32,482 86,156 28,151 (438 ) 467,806 Operating income $ 92,208 10,937 804 64,746 18,742 13,464 5,654 (5 ) 206,550 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,059,345 128,336 72,029 489,322 164,976 563,289 226,657 2,499 3,706,453 Capital expenditures $ 7,644 513 833 523 631 5,119 258 — 15,521 Equity $ 1,578,682 60,526 27,217 216,061 77,733 169,450 111,355 (31,737 ) 2,209,287

UNITED STATES OTHER NORTH AMERICA LATIN AMERICA NORTH ASIA SOUTH ASIA EUROPE MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA AND INDIA ELIMI- NATIONS CONSOLI- DATED For the nine months ended

September 30, 2020: Revenues1 $ 1,975,883 234,274 114,636 2,538,117 660,583 1,086,118 340,415 (2,733 ) 6,947,293 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses2 $ 1,108,173 132,250 69,827 2,054,023 481,971 754,863 248,503 (1,423 ) 4,848,187 Salaries and other operating expenses3 $ 631,396 74,320 36,220 236,480 109,018 274,269 80,063 (1,286 ) 1,440,480 Operating income $ 236,314 27,704 8,589 247,614 69,594 56,986 11,849 (24 ) 658,626 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,336,071 163,943 76,173 689,525 231,771 642,124 228,423 (9,476 ) 4,358,554 Capital expenditures $ 28,276 1,692 498 1,785 1,035 3,418 715 — 37,419 Equity $ 1,791,658 77,915 31,324 246,557 97,564 185,352 110,714 (36,611 ) 2,504,473 For the nine months ended

September 30, 2019: Revenues1 $ 2,033,088 265,035 111,277 1,879,155 555,128 952,790 336,383 (2,371 ) 6,130,485 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses2 $ 1,142,701 157,997 64,149 1,475,395 407,642 657,720 236,184 (1,468 ) 4,140,320 Salaries and other operating expenses3 $ 636,243 76,283 41,342 208,781 97,324 258,339 86,385 (884 ) 1,403,813 Operating income $ 254,144 30,755 5,786 194,979 50,162 36,731 13,814 (19 ) 586,352 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,059,345 128,336 72,029 489,322 164,976 563,289 226,657 2,499 3,706,453 Capital expenditures $ 23,544 1,509 1,071 1,167 1,235 8,015 1,402 — 37,943 Equity $ 1,578,682 60,526 27,217 216,061 77,733 169,450 111,355 (31,737 ) 2,209,287

1Beginning in the second quarter of 2019, the Company revised its process to record the transfer, between its geographic operating segments, of revenues and the directly related cost of transportation and other expenses for freight service transactions between Company origin and destination locations. This change better aligns revenue reporting with the location where the services are performed, as well as the transactional reporting being developed as part of the Company’s new accounting systems and processes. The change in presentation had nine months ended September 30, 2019, segment revenues have not been revised. 2Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 3Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

The Company’s consolidated financial results in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was significantly impacted by the effects of the global pandemic and are expected to be further impacted in the remainder of 2020. The impact is affecting the Company’s geographical segments unevenly.

In the second and third quarter of 2020, North Asia experienced significant increases in airfreight services revenues and directly related expenses primarily as a result of demand for time-sensitive delivery of technology equipment and medical equipment and supplies from China, which combined with reductions in airfreight supply resulted in significantly higher rates. In the third quarter 2020 and 2019, the People's Republic of China, including Hong Kong, represented 30% and 26%, respectively, of the Company’s total revenues and 26% of the Company’s total operating income in both periods.

This is in contrast with slower activity in North Asia in the first quarter of 2020 as the global pandemic resulted in temporary closures and limited operations from the Company’s China offices and shipments that were rerouted or delayed by customers and service providers taking their own precautionary measures. In the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the People's Republic of China, including Hong Kong, represented 31% and 26%, respectively, of the Company’s total revenues and 30% and 27%, respectively, of the Company’s total operating income.

