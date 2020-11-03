Varex Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced that it will report unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 following the close of regular trading on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. The earnings news release will be followed by a conference call at 3:00 pm Mountain Time that day.

This call will be webcast live and can be accessed at the company's website at investors.vareximaging.com. Investors can also access this conference call at 1-877-524-8416 from anywhere in the U.S. or 1-412-902-1028 from non-U.S. locations. The webcast of this call will be archived on the company’s website and a replay of the call will be available from November 17th through December 1st at 1-877-660-6853 from anywhere in the U.S. or 1-201-612-7415 from non-U.S. locations. The replay conference call access code is 13712445.