 

REPAY Completes Acquisition of CPS Payment Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 14:30   

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition CPS Payment Services (“CPS”). REPAY paid approximately $78 million in cash at closing. In addition, up to $15 million may become payable through two separate earnouts, which are dependent upon CPS’s performance over various periods through December 31, 2022.

“We are thrilled to announce the quick completion of the CPS acquisition,” said John Morris, CEO of REPAY. “CPS will substantially enhance our B2B offerings and will bring us the opportunity to introduce REPAY’s solutions to new verticals, including education, government, and media sectors.”

CPS, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a B2B payments and accounts payable (“AP”) automation technology provider that facilitates the issuance, execution, and reconciliation of virtual card, enhanced ACH, ACH, and check payments through an integrated software platform. CPS’s offering is highlighted by its proprietary AP automation software, the CPS Payment Portal, which provides purpose-built, highly configurable workflow management and automation across the entire B2B payments lifecycle from ERP integration to payment execution and reconciliation. CPS has developed a proprietary database of over 20,000 virtual card and enhanced ACH accepting suppliers and serves an expanding base of over 160 enterprise clients across various sectors, with deepest representation in healthcare, education, government, media, and hospitality.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, sales opportunities and growth, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits from the CPS acquisition, future opportunities for REPAY, including CPS, as well as the level of CPS’s growth and financial contributions. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

