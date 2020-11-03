 

Midland Expands Strategic Land Position on Its Jouvex Gold Project Northwest of Maple Gold’s Douay Deposit

MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the acquisition by map staking of 80 new claims adjacent to the east of its Jouvex gold property, wholly owned by Midland and located approximately 10 kilometres northwest of the Douay deposit held by Maple Gold Mines Ltd (“Maple Gold”).

The Jouvex property now consists of a total of 345 claims covering a surface area of approximately 193 square kilometres. This property with strong gold potential covers the extension, over more than 10 kilometres strike length, of the Casa Berardi-Douay-Cameron deformation zone that hosts the Casa Berardi mine located 65 kilometres to the west, as well as the Douay project located only 10 kilometres to the southeast, which hosts inferred resources estimated at 2.352 million ounces of gold (71.2 Mt at 1.03 g/t Au) and indicated resources of 422,000 ounces of gold (8.6 Mt at 1.52 g/t Au). (Source: NI 43-101 report by Maple Gold, December 2019). Cautionary statement: Mineralization occurring at the Casa Berardi mine and the Douay deposit is not necessarily representative of mineralization that may be found on the Jouvex property held by Midland.

New exploration targets identified on Jouvex

Following a reassessment of the potential on the Jouvex property recently conducted by Midland, two main areas are now targeted for upcoming exploration campaigns. The first target area consists of a NW-SE-trending structure called the Casa Berardi North Fault, which can be traced over more than 10 kilometres on Jouvex and which locally marks the southern contact of the sedimentary Taïbi Group.

The second target area corresponds to a regional structural lineament trending E-W, extending from the Casa Berardi mine over a distance of more than 65 kilometres. This lineament may be traced over a strike length of more than 15 kilometres in the north part of the Jouvex property and locally marks the northern contact of the Taïbi Group sediments. Midland is currently assessing the possibility of testing several new drilling targets that are favourably located near historical gold occurrences proximal to the E-W-trending lineament. These drilling targets mainly consist of induced polarization (IP) anomalies located along the direct extensions of historical gold showings.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson. P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, who also approved the technical content of this press release.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 450 420-5977
Fax: 450 420-5978
Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.midlandexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland’s periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/876e5ab2-ce20-480d ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d86b347f-6f20-4d1b ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2b7e1a4-511a-4c6e ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a49f65e-5a48-4e9c ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8bf611f-004c-4a7d ...


